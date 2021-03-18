Company Supercharging 5G with IP that Increases Spectrum efficiency and Reduces Latency Among 15 Firms Selected

Southampton, UK and Seattle, USA - March 18th, 2021 – AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with IP which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, today announced that it has been selected by the 5G Open Innovation Lab (“5GOILab”), a global applied innovation ecosystem for corporations, academia and government institutions, as part of its third batch of companies to participate in the Spring 2021 program. 5GOILab provides unparalleled access to the open platforms, enterprises and markets needed to create, test and deploy new use cases and innovations for 5G. The Lab is supported by its founding and corporate partners which include Amdocs, Dell Technologies, F5, Intel, Microsoft, NASA, T-Mobile and VMware. The full list of the spring participants is available at https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-open-innovation-lab-expands-global-reach-market-impact-with-third-batch-of-fifteen-companies-selected-to-participate-in-the-spring-2021-program-301249881.html

AccelerComm’s cutting-edge technology builds on the successful roll out of 5G networks enabling the next generation of high-value use cases requiring ultra-reliable, low latency communications, such as gaming or VR, industrial IoT, autonomous vehicles and drone control. The company’s product suite includes a complete 3GPP Compliant 5G channel coding IP solution that delivers reduced latency and power consumption for the most critical components of 5G NR, whilst meeting all the throughput and error correction targets. AccelerComm’s IP packages can be quickly integrated and flexibly delivered for use in custom silicon (ASIC), programmable hardware (FPGA) or as software solutions, covering all use cases within current standards

“For 5G to meet its full potential it is critical that the whole ecosystem works together to maximize the benefits from this technology, solve issues and combine to ensure that applications and services meet their full potential,” said Rob Barnes, VP of Sales & Marketing at AccelerComm. “We are delighted to have been selected as one of fifteen 5G application and infrastructure pioneers and innovators and are excited to be involved in this prestigious program.”

Said Jim Brisimitzis, general partner of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, “Our program set out to develop the software ecosystem for 5G and edge computing. Our third batch combines the best of applications and infrastructure companies that will power use cases and important edge computing capabilities. The diversity of stages, use cases, and technology of this batch demonstrates the program’s evolution and ability to attract a range of companies.”

The Lab does not take an equity position in its member companies, rather, companies collaborate with 5G technology experts and business advisors through CEO and CTO roundtables, private working sessions, virtual networking and social events, and opportunities to meet with the Lab’s extensive partner network of venture capital firms.

The 5G Open Innovation Lab reviews new applicants on a rolling admissions basis. Companies can apply to become part of the next Fall 2021 batch of ecosystem member companies at the following link: https://5goilab.proseeder.com/application/start

About AccelerComm

AccelerComm is the company supercharging 5G with IP which increases spectrum efficiency and reduces latency. It provides LDPC, polar and turbo FEC solutions which enable optimal performance of communication systems and solves the challenges that would otherwise limit the speed of 5G, namely the error correction decoding that is required to overcome the effects of noise, interference and poor signal strength.

AccelerComm’s portfolio of advanced channel coding solutions contain unique cutting-edge technology to maximize spectral efficiency and reduce latency for truly high-performance Open RAN 5G communications systems. This enables the next generation of services requiring ultra-reliable, low latency communications, such as VR/AR, industrial IoT, autonomous vehicles and drone control. The company is active in a number of industry associations including through its membership of the O-RAN ALLIANCE. For further information visit www.accelercomm.com or follow @AccelerComm on Twitter.

About the 5G Open Innovation Lab

The 5G Open Innovation Lab (“5GOILab”) is a global applied innovation ecosystem for corporations, academia and government institutions working together with early- and later-stage start-ups to fuel the development of new capabilities and market categories that will transform the enterprise. We give startups at all stages unparalleled access to open platforms and markets needed to create, test and deploy new use cases and innovations for 5G and 5G-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and edge computing. We deliver actionable knowledge and market insight that helps our partners and member companies deliver value to customers and grow their revenue and leadership positions. Ultimately, the Lab is a global catalyst committed to the transformation of enterprises utilizing intelligent software-defined platforms. To learn more about the Lab and its ecosystem of companies, please visit https://www.5GOILab.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @5GOILab.

