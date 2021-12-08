Technology will be integrated in “Best of British” and “5G DU-Volution” Projects

Southampton, UK – December 8th 2021 - AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, today announced that its technology will be involved in two projects that have been selected by the UK government’s DCMS as part of Future RAN: Diversifying the 5G Supply Chain competition. This competition was set-up to allocate up to £30 million of R&D funding to projects that support the goals of the government's 5G Supply Chain Diversification Strategy and unlock the full potential of Open RAN.

The two projects AccelerComm is involved in are:

Best of British RAN Development project (BoB) will demonstrate a commercial and technically viable Radio Access Network architecture designed, developed and manufactured in the UK. It is aimed at serving private, local government and industrial owned networks which operate within UK Shared and Local Access Spectrum through the development of an innovative small cell within a disaggregated Open RAN network.

The project will deliver a new 5G radio unit, using pioneering intellectual property from AccelerComm to evolve CellXica’s current product to support 4x4 MIMO 5G. Telet will deploy around 150 of these units to deliver a range of 5G services within a number of its existing test and trial locations in Liverpool, the Chalke Valley and other suburban and rural test beds.

5G DU-Volution is a project that will address the key aims of the “Future RAN: Diversifying the 5G Supply Chain” programme by promoting integration of growing RAN suppliers at all levels of the architecture, in both software and hardware, of one of the most challenging RAN components. The project will evolve DU devices to meet industry requirements including: reduced power, smaller form factors, improved spectrum efficiency and reduced latency.



Alongside AccelerComm other collaborators and UK vendors include; ADVA and CommAgility who will work together to deliver the required DU evolution, performance and environmental benefits outlined above. The DU will be integrated into the wider network in labs in the North of England supported by ADVA UK, and eventually be tested in BT’s Adastral Park facility. University of York will participate to define DU requirements for future use of O-RAN beyond 5G and the Scotland 5G Centre will provide the overall project management and promote dissemination.

“As with previous generations of cellular technology, the research and development work being undertaken in the UK on 5G Open RAN development is both highly innovative and ground-breaking,” said Eric Dowek, Segment Marketing Director at AccelerComm. “We are delighted to have been selected for these two projects, alongside such prestigious partners, that will help accelerate the pace of Open RAN development and deployments.”

The full press release from DCMS is available at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/future-ran-diversifying-the-5g-supply-chain-competition-winners#best-of-british-ran-development

