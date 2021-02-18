Southampton, UK and MWC Shanghai, China – 18th February 2020: AccelerComm, the channel coding specialist, is supercharging 5G NR with cutting edge Physical Layer IP which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency. The company today announced a complete high-performance 5G NR PUSCH (Physical Uplink Shared Channel) Decoder and PDSCH (Physical Downlink Shared Channel) Encoder for customers who want to maximize the efficacy of their 5G radio network. AccelerComm will be presenting the PUSCH Decoder and other channel coding solutions to attendees of MWC Shanghai – to book a virtual meeting, click here: https://www.accelercomm.com/mobile-world-congress-shanghai

Building on the company’s carrier-grade portfolio of channel coding and modulation/demodulation IP, this highly integrated solution enables 5G base stations to benefit from AccelerComm’s proven best-in-class LDPC decoder performance, whilst minimising time to market.



“Spectrum is a scarce resource, and is the key asset owned by mobile operators, so it is critical that they maximize its use - every dB counts,” said Robert Barnes, VP Sales & Marketing of AccelerComm. “This product builds on the existing AccelerComm IP portfolio to enable operators to deliver on the high-performance, low-latency promise of 5G using their existing spectrum and cloud RAN infrastructure.”

AccelerComm’s PUSCH Decoder integrates additional 3GPP physical layer functions together with its high-performance LDPC decoders, to create a 3GPP-compliant IP package that can be quickly integrated and optimized for use in custom silicon (ASIC) and programmable hardware (FPGA). The flexible architecture means that it can be customized depending on an operator’s service requirements, resulting in optimal performance, power, and silicon area, tailored to their specific needs.

This latest product from AccelerComm adds new blocks of IP to complete the link between the LDPC decoder and the MIMO detector:

gNodeB uplink stack (PUSCH Decoder) LDPC decoder with transport block wrapper, polar decoder, demultiplexer, descrambler and QAM demodulator

gNodeB downlink stack (PDSCH Encoder) LDPC encoder with transport block wrapper, scrambler, and QAM modulator



The specification is as defined in Sections 6.2 and 7.2 of 3GPP document TS 38.212, as well as Sections 6.3.1.1, 6.3.1.2, 7.3.1.1 and 7.3.1.2 of TS 38.211.

About AccelerComm

AccelerComm is the company supercharging 5G with IP which increases spectrum efficiency and reduces latency. It provides LDPC, polar and turbo FEC solutions which enable optimal performance of communication systems and solves the challenges that would otherwise limit the speed of 5G, namely the error correction decoding that is required to overcome the effects of noise, interference and poor signal strength.

AccelerComm’s portfolio of advanced channel coding solutions contain unique cutting-edge technology to maximize spectral efficiency and reduce latency for truly high-performance Open RAN 5G communications systems. This enables the next generation of services requiring ultra-reliable, low latency communications, such as VR/AR, industrial IoT, autonomous vehicles and drone control. The company is active in a number of industry associations including through its membership of the O-RAN ALLIANCE. For further information visit www.accelercomm.com

