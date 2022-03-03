AccelerComm recognized for 5G physical layer IP for Open RAN that Maximizes Spectral Efficiency at MWC22 Barcelona

3rd March 2022, Barcelona: This week, AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, was presented with the Best Digital Tech Breakthrough Award for Companies with Under $10 Million Annual Global Revenue Award at the 2022 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards at MWC22 Barcelona. The Award, which recognizes AccelerComm for 5G physical layer IP for OpenRAN that Maximizes Spectral Efficiency was announced during a virtual ceremony co-hosted by Sasha Twining and Justin Springham from Mobile World Live and streamed to audiences around the globe via LinkedIn.

“An innovative solution that comes back to the heart of radiocommunications: the physical layer and spectrum efficiency. Undoubtedly a key element of the OpenRAN architectures which will support its success going forward,” said the GLOMO Award Judges.

The company’s award winning 5G Physical Layer IP For Open RAN is a carrier-grade solution that increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency in an Open RAN 5G communications system AccelerComm’s IP packages can be quickly integrated for use in custom silicon (ASIC), programmable hardware (FPGA) or as software solutions.

“While much of the focus in Open RAN to date has rightly been on interoperability, it also requires optimization in order for it to deliver the full benefits of 5G,” said Tom Cronk, CEO of AccelerComm. “We are delighted to have received this award which underlines the importance of spectral efficiency and performance to the industry as a whole. I would like to thank the judges, our partners and customers and the whole AccelerComm team for making this happen.”

“Congratulations to all of our 2022 GLOMO Award winners. The GLOMOs recognise the most innovative organisations in our ecosystem. The winners are changing how people, communities and businesses interact and evolve in a digital-first world. said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. “This win affirms achievements of the highest merit, as judged by peers across the entire industry.”

The GLOMO Awards, chaired by Shaun Collins, Executive Chairman of CCS Insight, are adjudicated by over 200 independent industry experts, analysts, journalists, academics, mobile operator representatives, and CTOs; and are widely recognised as the most prestigious accolade in the mobile industry.

AccelerComm provides complete physical layer IP solutions which enable optimal performance of 5G radio access networks and solves the challenges that would otherwise limit the throughput, latency, and spectral efficiency of 5G. by mitigating the effects of noise, interference and poor signal strength.

The company is active in a number of industry associations including the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Small Cell Forum. For further information visit www.accelercomm.com or follow @AccelerComm on Twitter.

