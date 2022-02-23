Company to showcase three use cases of Global Mobile Award-shortlisted technology

London, UK – February 23rd 2022 - AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, today announced that it will be demonstrating three key advantages of its technology live at MWC Barcelona 2022. AccelerComm’s 5G Physical Layer IP technology is also shortlisted for a GSMA’s Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award in the Best Digital Tech Breakthrough for companies with under $10 million Annual Global Revenue Category. The company will be exhibiting on the Great Britain stand 7C24 at MWC, to book a meeting or demo at the event visit this page.

The live demonstrations will include:

O-RAN compliant LDPC acceleration : Look-aside accelerator with 16 Gbps of throughput using the O-RAN Acceleration Abstraction Layer (AAL) interface, and with support for multiple L1 solutions

: Look-aside accelerator with 16 Gbps of throughput using the O-RAN Acceleration Abstraction Layer (AAL) interface, and with support for multiple L1 solutions Reduced LDPC Block error rates : LDPC Block error rates using a Xilinx T2 Telco Card deliver improved BLER performance, enabling increased receiver gains and no error floors, avoiding retransmissions. This is particularly important for 5G network performance, especially for URLLC and satellite applications.

: LDPC Block error rates using a Xilinx T2 Telco Card deliver improved BLER performance, enabling increased receiver gains and no error floors, avoiding retransmissions. This is particularly important for 5G network performance, especially for URLLC and satellite applications. MIMO equalisation demo: This shows that AccelerComm’s channel equaliser can as much as double the average cell spectral efficiency, which in turn brings an improvement in network performance and results in a large potential reduction in the required number of sites (and hence power) required to provide coverage.

“The performance of 5G networks, and in particular those based on O-RAN technology, is the critical component in making the business case for next generation networks stack-up,” said Eric Dowek, Segment Marketing Director, AccelerComm. “While much of the focus in O-RAN to date has been interoperability, performance is an equally important consideration and as our demos show, AccelerComm’s IP can significantly improve both the performance and spectral efficiency of these networks. We’re excited to be returning to meeting face-to-face again Barcelona for the most prestigious event in the telecoms calendar, and look forward to showing off our latest developments to the industry.”

About AccelerComm

AccelerComm provides complete physical layer IP solutions which enable optimal performance of 5G radio access networks and solves the challenges that would otherwise limit the throughput, latency, and spectral efficiency of 5G. by mitigating the effects of noise, interference and poor signal strength.

The company is active in a number of industry associations including the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Small Cell Forum. For further information visit www.accelercomm.com or follow @AccelerComm on Twitter.

