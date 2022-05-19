Company to present critical role of its physical layer IP solutions in maximising performance of dense networks at Small Cell Forum’s flagship event

London, UK – May 19th 2022 - AccelerComm, the Layer 1 5G IP specialists, today announced that it will be presenting a range of its solutions that help maximise the performance of 5G small cells at the SCWS 2022 event in London from May 24th-25th. The company provides 5G physical layer IP solutions which enable optimal performance of small cell 5G radio networks by mitigating the effects of noise, interference, and poor signal strength, thereby increasing throughput, reducing latency, and maximising spectral efficiency.

The gains available from deploying the complete AccelerComm solution are considerable, enabling operators to as much as double the capacity of their spectrum, resulting in up to a 30% reduction in CAPEX spending on infrastructure. This not only helps make the business case for 5G more compelling, but will also enable a range of new applications and services though higher performance, reliability and lower latency.

As SCWS, AccelerComm will be presenting three key benefits of its physical layer IP solutions for small cells:

Doubling of spectral efficiency : The AccelerComm channel equaliser can as much as double the average cell spectral efficiency, which in turn brings an improvement in network performance and results in a large potential reduction in the required number of sites (and hence power) required to provide coverage.

: The AccelerComm channel equaliser can as much as double the average cell spectral efficiency, which in turn brings an improvement in network performance and results in a large potential reduction in the required number of sites (and hence power) required to provide coverage. Higher throughputs : Look-aside FPGA-based Accelerator with 16 Gbps of throughput using the O-RAN Acceleration Abstraction Layer (AAL) interface.

: Look-aside FPGA-based Accelerator with 16 Gbps of throughput using the O-RAN Acceleration Abstraction Layer (AAL) interface. Reduced LDPC Block error rates for improved URLLC performance: LDPC Block error rates using a Xilinx T2 Telco Card deliver improved BLER performance, enabling increased receiver gain, s and no error floors which is important for URLLC applications.

To learn more contact: info@accelercomm.com

To arrange a meeting please visit: Small Cells World Summit 2022 | AccelerComm

About AccelerComm

AccelerComm provides complete physical layer IP solutions which enable optimal performance of 5G radio access networks and solves the challenges that would otherwise limit the throughput, latency, and spectral efficiency of 5G. by mitigating the effects of noise, interference and poor signal strength.

The company is active in a number of industry associations including the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Small Cell Forum. For further information visit www.accelercomm.com or follow @AccelerComm on Twitter.

