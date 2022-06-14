The HUBER+SUHNER 3D waveguide antenna is the first long-range 3D metallised plastic radar antenna designed for ADAS, offering ultra-low losses for the most accurate object detection whilst meeting automotive standards.

ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) use advanced technologies to assist drivers when using a vehicle, thereby improving performance and road-safety. Based on injection moulding, the HUBER+SUHNER 3D waveguide antenna creates an air-filled waveguide to achieve very low insertion loss, and an overwhelmingly higher performance compared to PCB antennas. Its increased size allows the antenna to read objects from over 300 meters away, offering broad bandwidth and excellent signal to noise ratio. With major Original Equipment Manufacturers requesting sensors containing 3D antenna components for this heightened performance, HUBER+SUHNER is leading the way in this space as the only supplier to offer 3D antennas for long-range use cases. HUBER+SUHNER develops antennas for all automotive radars, in addition to long-range radar, it also includes mid-, short-range radar and corner radar.

HUBER+SUHNER mid-range radar antenna

Francesco Merli, Head of Product Management & Development Antennas & mm-Wave at HUBER+SUHNER, said: “The use of waveguide antennas has become an attractive alternative to classical PCB technology. It offers improved efficiency, pattern stability and impedance bandwidth at competitive manufacturing cost. Additionally, exploiting a third dimension facilitates to distribute arrays quite freely over a large antenna aperture allowing to obtain high angular resolution and increased virtual array possibilities.”

