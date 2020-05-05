London, May 5 - Acronis, announces the launch of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, the first and unique cyber protection solution that integrates backup, disaster recovery, next-generation anti-malware, anti-virus, cybersecurity and management tools all in one single console. This the result of an effort from Acronis R&D centers: 500 developers and analysts.

Backup is Dead

“Traditional backup is dead because it is not secure enough, and traditional anti-viruses do not protect data from modern cyber threats. Legacy solutions are no longer able to counteract the dangers businesses face,” said Acronis Founder and CEO Serguei Beloussov. It is critical for organizations, in particular health systems, to secure their technology applications to minimize the risk from cyber threats. Following a growth in cyber threats in the UK, Acronis' Cyber Protection Research Center stopped 12% more threats for its users in April 2020 compared to March.

What is new?

It is a demonstration of the power of integration. It features one unified licensing model, one agent and backend, one management console, one user interface, and a high level of integration among services – sharing data and automating actions to greatly improve the security for endpoint and edge devices.

For MSPs : the tool brings vendor consolidation and frees up time to focus on other business operations

For enterprises and individuals: it allows them to monitor devices and automatically stop threats

Features

Protection of videoconferencing (examples: WebEx and Zoom)

The system runs an automatic check, and notifies the user that the call is secured

URL filtering / phishing protection

The system notifies of the danger and stops the malicious sites

Remote Desktop connection

IT administrators can access remotely

Patch Management

Software patches can be applied remotely

