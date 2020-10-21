London, UK, 21st October 2020 – Acronis today announced the development of an integrated solution for managed service providers (MSPs) designed to enhance the protection of their clients’ Citrix Workspace assets, no matter where they sit.

Secure, intelligent, and high-performing digital workspaces that enable greater employee productivity and engagement, such as the Citrix solution, have become critical, as two-thirds of all employees have reportedly switched to remote work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. New research reveals 47% of remote workers worldwide report a lack of guidance from their IT teams on working remotely. That combination leaves them vulnerable to attacks that not only hurt their productivity, but also put valuable company data and systems at risk.

Given the increased sophistication of modern cyberthreats, any access point can be vulnerable to malware attacks that can destroy or alter files and inject malicious code. Comprehensive cyber protection unites data protection and advanced cybersecurity in one solution, delivering a proven defence against such modern threats. Developers and independent software vendors can enhance their solutions using the APIs and SDKs of the Acronis Cyber Platform.

By integrating with Citrix, Acronis Cyber Protect delivers a cohesive and cost-effective solution that enables MSPs to protect virtual desktop environments from direct attacks. This integration is the first of several capabilities Acronis has planned to support Citrix solutions, with four additional enhancements being planned for early 2021:

Agentless Antimalware Protection for Virtual Machines

Antimalware Protection for User Profiles

Agentless Backup for Citrix Hypervisor

Continuous Data Protection for User Profiles

PJ Hough, EVP, Chief Product Officer, Citrix: “Through Acronis’ integration with Citrix, companies can provide comprehensive cyber protection that enriches the security of virtual apps and desktop users without getting in the way of their experience, and ensure their assets and data are protected now and into the future."

Read more about the integration here: http://citrixready.citrix.com/acronis-inc/acronis-cyber-protect-cloud.html.

A 30-day trial of Acronis Cyber Protect is available here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/cloud/cyber-protect/trial/ and more information on integrating cyber protection can be found here: http://www.acronis.com/en-us/partners/cyber-platform/.

