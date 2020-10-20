LONDON, UK, 20 October 2020 – Acronis today announced plans to expand its global network of cloud data centres. Announced at the Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2020, the expansion ensures that the full range of Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions will be available to partners and organisations around the world, which is critical now that an estimated two-thirds of employees work remotely and rely on cloud-based services.



Acronis plans to add an additional 100 micro data centres to its global network, which already includes collocated and managed services data centres in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

“The rise of edge computing around the world means more data is now created and used away from company networks,” said Serguei “SB” Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis. “Micro data centres enable the efficient deployment of edge computing, particularly in emerging markets. As part of Acronis’ Global-Local Strategy, this expansion allowing us to provide the local, cost-efficient, bandwidth efficient, and low latency cloud services our global partners demand. It demonstrates our commitment to offering the cloud-based services and cyber protection that partners and users need in today’s digital world.”

With Gartner forecasting that the worldwide market for cloud management and security services will continue growing more than 25% by 2022, and Technavio projecting that the global edge data centre market will progress at a CAGR of almost 14% by 2024, the new cloud data centres announced today will put Acronis in a strong position in both areas.

The expansion further enables Acronis to extend the reach of its cyber protection solutions delivered through the Acronis Cyber Cloud platform, which empowers service providers to provide backup, disaster recovery, antimalware, secure workplace collaboration, and blockchain-based data authentication service.

Service providers interested in learning more about the global network of Acronis data centres or all cyber protection solutions available via the Acronis Cyber Cloud are encouraged to contact the Acronis Partner Program team.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With award-winning AI-based antimalware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries and more than 40 languages.

