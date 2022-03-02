AdaptiveMobile Security recognised for World’s First 5G Network Security Solution at MWC22 Barcelona

2nd March 2022, Barcelona This week, AdaptiveMobile Security, an Enea Company, was presented with the Best Mobile Authentication and Security Solution Award at the 2022 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards at MWC22 Barcelona.

AdaptiveMobile Security logo

The Award, which recognises AdaptiveMobile Security for the World’s First 5G Network Security Solution, was announced during a virtual ceremony co-hosted by Sasha Twining and Justin Springham from Mobile World Live and streamed to audiences around the globe via LinkedIn.

“We’re delighted to receive this recognition for the groundbreaking nature of our solution and the critical role that security will play in making 5G a success. The GLOMOs are the most prestigious awards in the telecoms industry, and we are proud to be selected from such an impressive field of security industry leaders,” said Brian Collins, SVP Security, AdaptiveMobile Security. “5G has changed the game in terms of security threats and challenges for mobile operators, bringing many of the attacks and methods from the IT world into telecoms networks. Security in 5G core networks is not built-in and vulnerabilities have been exposed even before the technology has been fully deployed. We must learn the security lessons from 3G and 4G, as 5G networks will build on top of these vulnerable networks.”

AdaptiveMobile Security’s Unified 5G Network Security Solution allows carriers to protect against internal and external security threats to their 5G infrastructure, and is the first solution bringing together a combination of cybersecurity capabilities that operate in unison to secure 5G networks, slices, vertical APIs, and subscribers. The solution previously won the Security Category in December 2021 at the Fierce Telecoms Awards.

“Congratulations to all of our 2022 GLOMO Award winners. The GLOMOs recognise the most innovative organisations in our ecosystem. The winners are changing how people, communities and businesses interact and evolve in a digital-first world. said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. “This win affirms achievements of the highest merit, as judged by peers across the entire industry.”

The GLOMO Awards, chaired by Shaun Collins, Executive Chairman of CCS Insight, are adjudicated by over 200 independent industry experts, analysts, journalists, academics, mobile operator representatives, and CTOs; and are widely recognised as the most prestigious accolade in the mobile industry.

Further information about winners and nominees of the GLOMO Awards 2022 can be found here https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/mobile-awards.

About AdaptiveMobile Security

AdaptiveMobile Security, an Enea company, is a world leader in mobile network security, protecting more than 2.4 billion subscribers worldwide. With deep expertise and a unique focus on network, cloud and edge security, AdaptiveMobile Security’s award-winning products and services provide its customers with advanced threat detection, response, and unique defensive intelligence, combined with the most comprehensive security product-set in the market.

About Enea

Enea is one of the world’s leading specialists in software for telecommunications and cybersecurity. The company’s cloud-native products are used to enable and protect services for mobile subscribers, enterprise customers, and connected devices. More than 4.5 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

