Tustin, California, USA and Cirencester, UK, March 24, 2020 - AddOn Networks, the largest independent global supplier of optical connectivity solutions, has today launched its new range of optical transceivers to increase capacity on the networks with next-generation 400G capabilities.

Enterprises worldwide are facing huge pressures to deliver faster speeds and higher bandwidth due to the ever-increasing demands for greater internet connectivity. This latest transceiver from AddOn Networks, the QSFP28-DD 2x100G, addresses these fundamental challenges by increasing network density, reducing infrastructure investments and solving interoperability issues between current and future infrastructure.

“At a time when new technologies such as 5G are driving greater traffic onto networks, it is vital that enterprises and data centers deliver high-quality, large-capacity connectivity to meet the needs of businesses and consumers,” said Patrick Beard, Chief Technology Officer at AddOn Networks. “Our newest transceiver enables network expansion at a multitude of levels while keeping expansion costs to a minimum – proving key to addressing the network demands of the future.”

The new QSFP28-DD 2x100G transceiver from AddOn Networks, helps enterprises to overcome scaling challenges, by providing for those upgrading to a 400G PAM4 infrastructure as well as being a great option for customers who require an interim step as they wait for a more mature solution. It solves the crucial interoperability problems that have been experienced between legacy infrastructures and newer systems by utilizing two Non-Return to Zero (NRZ) connectors, making it wholly compatible and able to deliver the bandwidth and speed upgrades that operators demand.

Beard added: “Expansion of network infrastructure can be cost prohibitive but with our new QSFP28-DD 2X100G transceiver, we are able to meet the needs of those migrating to 400G, as well as organizations looking to achieve more capacity through their current setup. This flexibility is something that we pride ourselves on as a global leader in optical connectivity solutions – to enable consumers to receive the bandwidth and speeds that they expect without the need for operators to replace entire systems.”

AddOn Networks’ new QSFP28-DD 2x100G transceiver consists of a new high-density CS® connector and contains two 100G transceivers in one housing, enabling the subtending of two common 100G NRZ to the network. 2x100G transceivers offer flexibility for future-proofing infrastructure and allows enterprises to invest in the relieving of network bottlenecks at minimal expense. The transceiver is also interoperable with existing 100G-CWDM4, 100G-LR4 and 100G-4WDM10 transceivers.

About AddOn Networks:

AddOn Networks is the industry leader in fully compatible fiber optic transceivers and high-speed cabling for more than two decades. Operating in over 25 countries, AddOn has achieved long-standing channel partnerships through continuity of supply, and its extensive experience with solutions for data center, enterprise, government, education, and healthcare provider networks. With a complete product offering ranging from 100Mb to 400Gb and compatibility across more than 150 OEM manufacturers, AddOn’s certified solutions are backed by lifetime warranty and around the clock expert support.

