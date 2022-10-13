Munich / Paris / Tokyo, October 13, 2022 – Adragos Pharma, a rapidly growing pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) based in Munich, Germany, signed definitive agreements with Sanofi K.K. for the acquisition of a pharmaceutical manufacturing site in Kawagoe, close to Tokyo, Japan. Adragos Pharma will also enter into a long-term supply agreement with Sanofi K.K, thereby becoming a strategic partner for Sanofi in the Japanese market. Furthermore, Adragos Pharma will introduce new customers to the manufacturing site from Europe, North America as well as the domestic Japanese market. Their second investment in the region, Adragos Pharma will now rank among the Top 3 largest pure-play CDMOs in Japan.

Sanofi and Adragos Pharma signed definitive agreements for the transfer of ownership of one of Sanofi’s manufacturing sites in Japan. The site, located in Kawagoe, Japan, has more than 50 years of pharmaceutical manufacturing history.

Under Sanofi, the site manufactured oral solids, sterile liquids, and conducted packing, visual inspection, and retesting services for the Japanese and Asian markets. Adragos Pharma will continue to manufacture for Sanofi under a long-term supply agreement and become its strategic partner for the Japanese market. Japan is one of Adragos Pharma’s three core markets.

The Kawagoe site is led by a highly experienced site leadership team and boasts a very well-trained workforce, who will all remain at the site. Adragos Pharma intends to further expand the site's services and capabilities for Sanofi and its future customers, opening production capabilities in the Japanese market and supporting its mission to facilitate access to affordable, high-quality medication.

Jeremy Goldnadel, International & Europe Cluster Head, Industrial Affairs, Sanofi states: “We are delighted to partner with Adragos Pharma to continue delivering the highest quality products in the long term and further develop the manufacturing site. We strongly believe that the Kawagoe site with its employees will continue to exercise the same strive for excellence with Adragos Pharma, through a new journey that will bring the most value to our customers and patients in Japan.”

Dr. Andreas Raabe, CEO at Adragos Pharma, sees the acquisition as a key pillar in building a globally leading CDMO: “We are very pleased and honored to further deepen our excellent relationship with Sanofi. Japan ranks among the largest and most attractive global pharma markets, yet CDMO activities are relatively nascent. With Kawagoe, we can offer tremendous capabilities to our international and domestic customers.”

Marco Gorgas, CTO at Adragos Pharma, states: “I was deeply impressed with the site’s workforce and capabilities, which will provide a strong platform for future growth.” He adds: “Sanofi, as well as our new customers, can rely on our full commitment to providing a reliable supply of affordable high-quality products for the patients.”

Detailed terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedents.

About Adragos

Adragos Pharma is a globally operating CDMO with headquarters in Munich, Germany. Its declared goal is to expand its existing production network through acquisitions in Europe, North America, and Japan to attain a globally leading position within the next few years and set new standards in customer service and data centricity. In its buy-and-build growth strategy, Adragos Pharma is supported by FSN Capital, a leading Northern European private equity firm, and Prange Group, a diversified leading German family office. Adragos Pharma currently operates three production sites in France, Germany, and Japan.

