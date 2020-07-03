Innovative firm Avonhurst joined by former Allen & Overy restructuring partner Carolyn Conner and former Jones Day partner Raymond McKeeve

LONDON – Avonhurst today announced two new senior appointments, further cementing the rapid growth that has characterised its first year. Carolyn Conner is a specialist in international financial restructuring who spent over 20 years at magic circle firm Allen & Overy, 13 as partner. Experienced private equity specialist Raymond McKeeve is currently President and Chief Operating Officer at Cingo Global and Non-Executive Director at financial services company Azura (both roles he will retain) and was previously a partner at the London office of Jones Day responsible for their large cap private equity business. Both will join as Senior Advisors.

Avonhurst is a political strategy and legal advisory firm dedicated to representing sophisticated capital. Since its launch in July 2019, it has attracted a raft of established talent, including six partner hires – mostly from magic circle firms – as well as hiring leading figures from the political, financial and legal sectors as senior advisors, including Lord (Gavin) Barwell, tech entrepreneur Sean West, General, the Lord (Nick) Houghton, Blackstone’s Andrew Dowler and Tina Fordham, formerly of Citigroup.

Jonathan Bloom, Chief Executive of Avonhurst, comments:

“We are delighted to welcome Carolyn and Raymond to the firm as Senior Advisors. Having worked in the London and New York offices of Allen & Overy, Carolyn brings two decades’ experience in the international financial markets. At a time when many clients will be examining all of their economic options, her specialist expertise in financial restructuring is key in strengthening our already impressive roster of experts.

“An established private equity specialist and former global transactions lawyer, Raymond brings both private practice and in-house experience to our team.

“The arrival of Carolyn and Raymond is further evidence of Avonhurst’s ability to attract the leading national and international talent to the firm, drawn by the strength and originality and relevance of our offering. When many other firms are retrenching or struggling to articulate their market proposition, we are committed to smart and targeted growth and know how to add value to our clients across multiple disciplines. We have already rapidly established ourselves as trusted advisor to some of the smartest pools of global capital, and as COVID-19 and its aftermath reshapes not just the markets but the future itself, we are ideally placed to steer clients through these unprecedented times.”

https://www.avonhurst.com/

-- ENDS--



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT Kathryn Adamson, Kathryn@legalcomms.com, Mobile (+44) 0771 713 3595

NOTES TO EDITORS

Launched in July 2019 with a substantial client portfolio, Avonhurst is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of sophisticated capital by providing a bespoke offering comprising legal, legislative / political risk advisory and capital services. A group of market-leading founders and influencers from the legal world have created a revolutionary advisory business dedicated to helping funds, capital providers, corporate borrowers and issuers, and secured lenders, navigate the complexities of ever-changing markets.