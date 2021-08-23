Innovative firm Avonhurst nabs White & Case top litigator to launch new ground-breaking disputes offering

LONDON – Avonhurst today announced it will be joined by John Reynolds, formerly the head of White & Case’s London Litigation Department. Reynolds, who was also Global Co-Head of the firm’s Financial Institutions Practice, spent over 15 years at White & Case, and before that was a partner at McDermott Will & Emery and Herbert Smith. He joins Avonhurst as Head of Disputes and will also sit on the firm’s management committee.

A Chambers-ranked Leading Individual and Legal 500 ‘Hall of Fame’ lawyer, Reynolds has over 30 years’ experience representing clients in national and international disputes. He has been involved in some of the cases that have shaped the litigation landscape, from the collapse of Lehman Brothers and BCCI to the nationalisation of Northern Rock and the Maxwell Fraud.

Reynolds’ arrival marks a bold new direction for Avonhurst, an advisory firm founded in 2019 to provide legal and advisory services to sophisticated capital clients. The firm has grown quickly since its inception with a string of high-level hires – including leading figures from the legal, political advisory and economic spheres – and continues to expand. Its new Resolution offering will apply the firm’s multi-disciplinary approach to all aspects of dispute resolution, providing bespoke solutions that go beyond simply litigation or ADR.

John Reynolds, Head of Disputes, Avonhurst, comments: “After 30 years at some of the world’s leading law firms, I am excited to bring that experience to Avonhurst to help build what I believe is a truly unique offering. More than ever, clients are keen to explore thoughtful, effective ways to resolve disputes or potential disputes, rather than being driven by the process. With the world emerging from the devastating effects of the pandemic, people are ready to embrace new ways of working. Avonhurst is a new-fashioned firm and I look forward to a new-fashioned approach to helping clients resolve or avoid their most complex problems.”

Jonathan Bloom, Chief Executive, Avonhurst, comments: “We are delighted to be joined by such a senior figure in the litigation landscape. John Reynolds brings a stellar reputation and three decades’ experience gained working for major corporates and financial institutions around the globe. As such, he is the ideal person to help launch our new Resolution offering, which will combine the multi-disciplinary approach for which Avonhurst is already renowned with experienced litigation lawyers to offer a new way of handling disputes. We know that our sophisticated capital clients are seeking ways to manage, resolve or even avoid disputes that go beyond simply winning in court. Our teams combine political, economic and risk analysis – gained at some of the highest levels of industry, government and commerce – with legal excellence to offer practical solutions to even the biggest and most complex of disputes.”

Reynolds’ arrival comes hot on the heels of Avonhurst’s recruitment of regulatory and white-collar crime expert Audrey Kohl as a Partner as the firm builds its disputes capability to match its already established transactional strength.

Continues Bloom: “After two years of steady and strategic growth, I’m truly excited by the complete toolbox we have now assembled for our clients. By adding John’s capability across commercial litigation, arbitration and dispute resolution to a firm that already has full transactional capability and an all-star advisory team that can adeptly cover political strategy, economic analysis, commercial insights and investigative authentication, we now have under one roof the complete suite of services needed to provide solutions to sophisticated capital.”

Launched in July 2019 with a substantial client portfolio, Avonhurst is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of sophisticated capital by providing a bespoke offering comprising legal, legislative / political risk advisory and capital services. A group of market-leading founders and influencers from the legal world have created a revolutionary advisory business dedicated to helping funds, capital providers, corporate borrowers and issuers, and secured lenders, navigate the complexities of ever-changing markets.

Before joining Avonhurst, John Reynolds was Head of White & Case’s London Litigation Department and Global Co-Head of the firm’s Financial Institutions Practice. He has been recognised for Commercial and Banking Litigation by both Chambers and The Legal 500 for more than 20 years: Chambers UK 2021 referred to him as an “esteemed litigator” who was “vastly experienced” and “strategically very astute”. He is also ranked as a “global leader” in “Who’s Who Legal -- Litigation”. Reynolds was previously a partner at McDermott Will & Emery in London, and Herbert Smith (as it then was).