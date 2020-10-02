Innovative firm Avonhurst celebrates the arrival of new Head of Client Relationships, a Partner promotion and FT award recognition

LONDON – Avonhurst continues to build on its stellar first year with the announcement of a new hire, a Partner promotion and awards recognition as a finalist for the FT and the British Legal Awards 2020. Business Development expert Sophie Davies joins the firm as Head of Client Relationships from real estate law specialists Davitt Jones Bould, the national law firm where she has worked for the last seven years. She is the latest in a series of key hires for the firm, which celebrated its first anniversary in July. One of these hires, high yield and distressed debt specialist Albert Aharonian (formerly of Milbank and Paul Hastings) will be promoted from Senior Associate to Partner as of 1st October 2020.

Sophie Davies

The firm also celebrated a major award recognition, having been named as a finalist at The Financial Times Innovative Lawyer Awards, which were announced last night, 1 October. The firm was nominated in the Innovative Team category. This is the second time Avonhurst has been recognised by awards judges, having also been named as a finalist in the British Legal Awards for Boutique Law Firm of the Year 2020.

Launched in July last year, Avonhurst is a political strategy and legal advisory firm dedicated to representing sophisticated capital. It has already attracted a raft of established talent, including six partner hires – mostly from magic circle firms – as well as hiring leading figures from the political, financial and legal sectors as senior advisors, including Lord (Gavin) Barwell, tech entrepreneur Sean West, General, the Lord (Nick) Houghton, Blackstone’s Andrew Dowler and Tina Fordham, formerly of Citigroup.

Jonathan Bloom, Chief Executive of Avonhurst, comments:

“We are delighted to celebrate a banner week for Avonhurst with the arrival of Sophie Davies, the promotion of Albert Aharonian and our recognition in the FT Innovative Lawyers Awards.

“We were also extremely proud to be recognised in the FT Innovative Lawyers Awards. For a firm that is not yet two years old even to be nominated is a considerable achievement, and we are delighted to see our commitment to innovation reflected by such prestigious and forward-facing awards.

“An experienced Business Development professional with particular expertise in the real estate sector, Sophie has an established track record of working with major property development, management and investment companies as well as with government departments, local authorities and other law firms. This broad spectrum of experience will be invaluable as she works with our clients on real estate transactions across both our legal and capital services.

“Albert’s promotion is in recognition of the valuable contributions he has made to the firm since his arrival, supporting our sophisticated capital clients in the high yield and distressed debt spheres. It also reflects that Avonhurst is committed to strategic growth not just through hiring the very best talent in the market, but also through nurturing and developing that talent.”

Launched in July 2019 with a substantial client portfolio, Avonhurst is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of sophisticated capital by providing a bespoke offering comprising legal, legislative / political risk advisory and capital services. A group of market-leading founders and influencers from the legal world have created a revolutionary advisory business dedicated to helping funds, capital providers, corporate borrowers and issuers, and secured lenders, navigate the complexities of ever-changing markets.