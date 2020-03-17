Innovative advisory firm closes strategic deals in Italy and UK for key clients

LONDON – Avonhurst today announced that it successfully closed two major transactions in Italy and the UK, for Guardian Managers Luxembourg and Salary Finance Limited, respectively.

Avonhurst partner Ian Frost advised fintech company Salary Finance Limited on the acquisition of its competitor, Neyber Limited, out of pre-pack administration, creating a company that has access to over 3 million employees. Salary Finance specialises in providing loans to employees of employers with whom they have entered partnerships, where repayment is made through salary deductions. Offering lower interest rates loans to those who may not have access to traditional financing, it is backed by venture specialists and Legal & General.

Avonhurst worked with CMS for Salary Finance, with Osborne Clarke representing the Company/ Administrators and Latham & Watkins, Fieldfisher and Fladgate LLP representing certain of the other financing parties.

In the same period, Avonhurst partner Nigel Heilpern represented Guardian Managers Luxembourg / Avenue Developers in its first Italian operation, the purchase of 11,000 square meters of student accommodation space at Via Trentacoste Milan. The real estate was sold by BNP Paribas to the Guardian Managed Funds SICAV-SIF and funded by senior debt provided by Banco Populare di Milano. Avonhurst coordinated the matter for the fund and the required fund subscriptions, as well as advising on the underlying deal. The firm worked with deal counsel Leganz in Italy and Cohen & Gresser in London on the transaction, which marks a significant expansion into a new market for Guardian.

Jonathan Bloom, Chief Executive of Avonhurst, said: “These two matters illustrate our strength in two very different areas – pre-pack sales and real estate – but together show that in less than a year since our launch we are already trusted by major clients both in the UK and internationally to handle their key strategic deals.”

Asesh Sarkar, CEO of Salary Finance, said: “We were pleased to instruct Avonhurst on this strategically important transaction. Salary Finance is a breakthrough platform focused on improving the financial health of employees in the UK and US. Just as we are committed to providing the very best service to our clients, we expect that same level of innovation and excellence from our own advisors. Avonhurst gives us access to the skills, insight and expertise we need to support our ambitious programme of growth.”

Bloom continued: “Avonhurst was created to provide a seamless, holistic service to sophisticated capital clients across legal, legislative and political advisory, and capital services. We have grown substantially since our launch with hires at both the senior and junior level to ensure we can cater to the requirements of our clients across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions. We are delighted to be able to share this evidence of our success.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

Launched in 2019, Avonhurst is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of sophisticated capital by providing a bespoke offering comprising legal advisory, political strategy and capital services. A group of market-leading founders and influencers from the legal world have created a revolutionary advisory business dedicated to helping funds, capital providers, corporate borrowers and issuers, and secured lenders, navigate the complexities of ever-changing markets.