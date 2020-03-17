March 17, 2020: Aetna International has announced it will provide all their members with free access to its virtual health offering, vHealth, to help ensure continuous access to health care during the COVID-19 outbreak.

vHealth will give members access to confidential medical consultations over the phone or via video link, without having to travel to a doctor’s surgery or hospital. Members will be able to speak with a doctor at any time, about any aspect of their health and well-being.

Additionally, any Aetna International member who undergoes diagnostic testing for COVID-19, as referred by a medical physician in an approved medical facility, will be reimbursed in full for the cost of the test and consultation.

Members can apply for reimbursement following the standard claims process and will be able to make one claim per calendar month related to diagnostic testing for COVID-19. Members should continue to follow the guidance issued by their local health authority and contact their local health care provider or a vHealth doctor if they have any concerns.

Aetna International has also confirmed that existing health benefits are not affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Any medical advice and subsequent treatment will be covered by Aetna International, as it would any other eligible medical condition, in accordance with a member’s plan.

Richard di Benedetto, president, Aetna International said: “The health, safety and well-being of Aetna International customers and members is paramount. We know that many people will be concerned about visiting a doctor or hospital waiting room at the moment, so we are giving all members free access to vHealth – a global service that provides medical consultations via phone or video link – for any health or well-being condition.”

Commenting on diagnostic testing for COVID-19, Mr. di Benedetto continued: “Members referred by a physician in an approved medical facility for diagnostic testing for COVID-19 will be reimbursed in full. We recognise that each government or health authority may have slightly different advice regarding diagnostic testing, so members are advised to follow the guidance issued by their local health authority and to contact their local health care provider or vHealth doctor if they have any concerns.”

