Updates to Summit and Pioneer plans include enhanced mental health and well-being cover and support to help address the ongoing mental health crisis

02 February 2021: Aetna International, a leading provider of global health benefits, has today announced new updates to its Summit and Pioneer plans that will enhance the mental health and well-being support available to its global members. A part of the ‘Building better mental health together’ programme, the updates are proof of the company’s wider commitment to addressing the growing mental health challenges associated with the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. They are designed to provide members with an easy, accessible way to look after their mental well-being on a day-to-day basis.

The expanded range of mental health and well-being benefits are designed to support members on their health journey, from discovery and growth to mental health treatment and support. They are applicable to Summit plans, a flexible IPMI solution created for businesses, as well as Pioneer plans, IPMI designed for individuals and their families.

The new updates include access to Aetna Mind: a holistic approach to supporting members with evidence-based tools and support, from an award winning conversational chatbot app (Wysa) to Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) counsellors. EAP telephony and face-to-face counselling is now also included across all Summit plan levels and for Individual members as a new Member Assistance Programme (MAP). Additionally, co-pays no longer apply to psychiatric treatment and inpatient psychiatric treatment will now be included on all Summit and Pioneer plans as a standard benefit.

Derek Goldberg, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Aetna International said: “As we come to terms with the ‘new normal’, we remain committed to prioritising our members’ mental wellness alongside their physical health. We’re confident these updates will ensure that businesses and individuals continue to have the mental health support they require during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

“Through this ‘Building better mental health together’ programme we are launching, we hope to ensure our members and employees alike have access to the care and help they need - wherever they are on their mental health journey. We will continue to refine the support we offer to help meet the short- and long-term mental health needs of our members.”

The updated offering continues to include benefits such as:

Free access to Wysa, a mental well-being app that provides anonymous chat support, self-guided exercises and in app coaching – now including Covid anxiety modules, an enhanced therapist led coaching programme and access to over 13s for adolescent mental well-being support

Access to Aetna International’s Employee Assistance Programme (EAP)

Free access to myStrength, an interactive and personalised app that helps address stress, anxiety, chronic pain and more

Access to Health Hub for further well-being support, member offers on Mind and Body self-care solutions, expert content and links to Aetna International’s Care and Response Excellence (CARE) team for 24/7 health and well-being clinical support

About Aetna International

Aetna International is committed to helping create a stronger, healthier global community by delivering comprehensive health care benefits and population health solutions worldwide. One of the largest providers of international private medical insurance, Aetna International serves almost 900,000 members worldwide, including expatriates, local nationals and business travelers. Its global benefits include medical, dental, vision and emergency assistance and, in some regions, life and disability. Aetna International also offers customised technological and health management solutions for health care systems, government entities and large employers to improve people’s health, enhance quality of care and contain costs. Aetna International is a subsidiary of Aetna, a CVS Health company, which serves an estimated 34 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. For more information, see www.aetnainternational.com or LinkedIn.

Media enquiries for Aetna International: aetna@kaizo.co.uk