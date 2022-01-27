AirPlus and Coupa – together simplifying your business spending: AirPlus Virtual Cards are integrated into the Business Spend Management Platform Coupa Pay

Neu-Isenburg, Germany, January 27, 2022 – Corporate Payment specialist AirPlus International has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM). The AirPlus Virtual Cards Procurement will be a payment option within Coupa’s B2B payments solution, Coupa Pay. AirPlus and Coupa customers can streamline and centralize spending across areas like travel, business resources, and utilities.

This partnership offers customers new levels of value and business insight, empowering them to simplify, digitize, and automate their purchasing processes in a seamless, integrated system. Customers can generate the virtual cards directly on Coupa Pay, without having to switch portals or risk losing information.

“We’re thrilled to join with AirPlus and expand our partner network with this experienced and successful corporate payment provider,” said Roger Goulart, executive vice president of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. “Through the integration of payment options like the AirPlus Virtual Cards Procurement, companies can optimize business spend in a simple and seamless experience.”

Oliver Wagner, CEO of AirPlus International, is looking forward to the partnership as well: “We are very pleased that customers can also pay directly in Coupa Pay with our AirPlus Virtual Cards. Coupa and AirPlus are both focused on simplifying and centralizing processes for customers, and so with this partnership, we can together improve the purchasing processes for companies and set a new standard for the industry.”

AirPlus sets standards for more than 30 years and is a leader in virtual credit cards, which the company first introduced back in 2005. While the focus was previously on travel expense management, the company is now increasingly active in other purchasing processes as well. AirPlus Virtual Cards Procurement were introduced last year for purchases and are the simple, secure way for customers to pay for business expenses. A Mastercard credit card number is generated to do this.

The virtual credit card is quickly and easily generated directly and can be used right away. The collaboration with Coupa marks another important milestone on AirPlus’ way to establish itself as a provider for procurement expenses other than business travel.

Read more about spend management with AirPlus and Coupa here: https://bit.ly/3fUHvuc

About AirPlus International:

AirPlus International is a leading international provider of solutions in the corporate payment segment. 48,000 corporate customers rely on AirPlus when it comes to paying for and analyzing their business travel and other purchasing activities. The company’s products and services are marketed worldwide under the AirPlus International brand. AirPlus is an issuer under the UATP and Mastercard card schemes. The AirPlus company account is the most successful billing account within the UATP. For more information, please visit www.airplus.com.

Contact:

Marcell Haag

AirPlus International

Phone: +49(0)6102 204-6350

e-mail: press@airplus.com

About Coupa:

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. To learn more about Coupa, visit www.coupa.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contact:

Bastian Meger

Tyto PR for Coupa

Phone: +49 69 5060 75 341

e-mail: coupa@tytopr.com