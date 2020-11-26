Central spare parts warehouse Amsterdam currently to be established

Supply of national service partners ensured within 1-3 days

Around 600 spare parts always in stock

Shanghai/Munich, 26. November 2020 - Aiways, a Start-up for electric mobility based in Shanghai, is expanding its European market presence. With its first battery-electric vehicle, the company aims to drive forward the electrification of individual mobility in Europe with a convincing product at a fair price. Following the sales launch of the battery-electric Aiways U5 in Germany, customers in the Netherlands have also been able to order the innovative SUV since last week.

Parallel to the expansion course, the start-up from Shanghai is setting up a European spare parts warehouse in order to be able to serve the service partners in the countries with fast reactions. The central warehouse will be located in the Fokker Logistik Park Schiphol near Amsterdam, with good transport connections, on an operating area of around 12,000 square meters. Around 30 employees of the logistics partner Lux-mate Europe BV will ensure that around 90 percent of the expected demand is covered there. Required parts reach the national service partners within 1 to 3 days.

In case of service, Aiways keeps more than 600 parts of its battery-powered U5 in its European central warehouse. These include accident-prone body parts and all components of the high-voltage system. Alexander Klose, responsible for foreign business at Aiways, expresses his satisfaction: "With a central spare parts supply in Europe, we guarantee our customers rapid support if necessary".

