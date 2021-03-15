Andersen Motors exclusive sales and service partner of Aiways in Denmark

Online sales via www.aiways-danmark.dk

Test drives and service at ten locations in Denmark

Purchase, commercial and private leasing at attractive conditions

Munich, March 15 2021 – Aiways, the Chinese start-up for electric mobility based in Shanghai, is expanding into northern Europe. With Andersen Motors, Aiways has gained an experienced partner in Denmark, which is available to customers at around ten locations in the country for service, advice and test drives. Sales in Denmark are handled online in the same way as in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and France. The Aiways U5 will soon be available for order on the website www.aiways-danmark.dk. Alexander Klose, responsible for international business at Aiways comments: "Denmark is developing into a dynamic EV market. New forward-looking legislative decisions and an intensive expansion of the charging infrastructure will increasingly stimulate the market. We are coming at exactly the right time with our highly competitive battery-electric SUV."

Under the management of Stig Jensen and Hans Henriksen, Andersen Motors is successively expanding its network including extensive logistics for Aiways. The well-established importer in Denmark also takes over the spare parts business for Aiways as a sales and service partner. With a team of around 50 employees and ten locations, Andersen Motors already ensures nationwide support for Danish customers. In addition to purchasing, the company also offers commercial and private leasing. Andersen Motors will announce prices and conditions shortly.

