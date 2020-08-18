Perforce Software

Akana releases latest version of its Full Lifecycle API Management Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, August 18, 2020 – Akana by Perforce, a multi-cloud, full lifecycle API management solution for designing, implementing, securing, managing, monitoring, and publishing APIs, recently unveiled the new version of their API management platform with the release of Akana 2020.1.0.

Business and Operational Analytics

In the new release, Akana improved on its already strong business and operational analytics capabilities, providing increased visibility for API Product Managers to understand API usage metrics across the entire enterprise. Analytics enhancements include:

Business analytics: providing insight into how customers and partners interact with your applications including real time business metrics.

Operational analytics: understanding usage parameters across the API product portfolio, security and policy violations.

Streaming analytics with Kafka: export operational analytics directly from the API management platform into your enterprise management and BI system, opening analytics for external consumption.

Industry Leading “No-Code” Portal

In addition, the new version includes enhancements to its integrated API developer portal – another product strength. Akana’s “no-code” developer portal allows developers designing and creating APIs to immediately publish APIs to expand business partnerships, and create and customize multiple portals based on APIs you want to expose to different communities and business lines.

Furthermore, Akana 2020.1.0 adds a new consumer-focused API developer portal theme alongside the platform’s existing themes. The integrated portal provides developers consuming APIs access to the tools and documentation needed to build and test their applications and integrations. This theme’s streamlined interface provides API information from the perspective of an API consumer, including the API overview, documentation, API analytics, and Test Client.

Visit the Akana website to learn more about what’s new in Akana 2020.1.0.

About Akana by Perforce

Akana provides a multi-cloud, full lifecycle API management solution for designing, implementing, securing, managing, monitoring, and publishing APIs. Recognized for its strengths in API security, user portal, delivery management, and API strategy for large enterprises and federated ecosystems, Akana has proven tools to take your APIs from strategy and design to deployment and optimization.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static code analysis, version control, IP lifecycle management, and more. With over 20,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world’s leading brands to drive their business critical technology development.

