By Jonathan Goldsmith

CNG Fuels, Europe’s largest supplier of renewable biomethane fuel, has added Aldi to its list of clients who are striving for low carbon transport within their heavy goods vehicle (HGV) fleets.

The fuel firm has opened its 10thHGV refuelling station in Castleford, West Yorkshire, to keep up with demand, and the new station can refuel 5000 HGVs a day while slashing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 67,500 tonnes a year, it claims.

Aldi is the latest major brand to adopt the more sustainable vehicles, joining Royal Mail, Amazon, Waitrose and Warburtons who are already supplied with CNG Fuel’s clean biofuel which offers emissions savings of more than 90 per cent, which can be reported towards reaching UK targets. Aldi is expected to have a total of 30 CNG vehicles in its UK fleet by the end of the year.

There is a substantial increase in demand for 100 per cent renewable biomethane within the transport sector, which is the catalyst for greater production both within the UK and internationally, with the number of bio-CNG powered trucks on the road doubling in the last year alone.

The government set out plans last year to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel HGVs from 2040 as part of its Transport Decarbonisation Plan, which has prompted the haulage industry to seek cleaner alternatives.

CNG Fuels is currently rolling out a UK-wide network of reliable and convenient refuelling facilities to supply heavy fleets within its client base. It develops, owns and operates CNG refuelling infrastructure and sources 100 per cent renewable biomethane (Bio-CNG) for its stations.

Biomethane is the cleanest gas available to HGVs and is a cost-effective alternative to diesel. Bio-CNG (or compressed biomethane) differs from fossil-derived CNG/LNG (liquified natural gas) as it is a bi-product of food, water and animal waste decomposition which is collected in an anaerobic digester and injected into the gas grid.

Natural gas is a clean energy source used for electricity generation, heating and transport fuel and Bio-CNG has been independently verified and approved by the Department for Transport’s Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation (RTFO).

Philip Fjeld, CEO of CNG Fuels, said: “Fleet operators around the world are urgently seeking ways to cut emissions from their fleets.

“Our fast-growing network of refuelling infrastructure has made biomethane more accessible than ever before, and fleets – ranging from local hauliers through to major household brands – are dramatically cutting emissions every day.

“Our newest station in Castleford is building on our existing network, enabling low-carbon deliveries all the way from Inverness to Cornwall.”

Jonathan Goldsmith, Head of Infrastructure & Transportation at Acre, said: "Whilst HGVs make up only 5% of the vehicle miles travelled on UK roads, they are responsible for 16% of all transport emissions. As we further transition to an online retail economy, the move towards cleaner HGV fuels such as biomethane will play a hugely important step in the UK’s efforts to decarbonise a dynamic and fast-growing logistics sector."

