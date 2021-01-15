The body representing the challenger internet network providers also welcomes CityFibre back into membership

London, UK, 15 January – INCA’s board has appointed CityFibre’s head of regulation to be the association’s new Chair. Alex Blowers is one of the biggest hitters in policy and regulation in the sector and his appointment will add significant depth to INCA’s board.

Alex Blowers said, “INCA is the only association focused specifically on the interests of the vibrant independent sector of companies building the UK’s new digital infrastructure. INCA members are set to play a major role in achieving the Government’s ambitious targets for national coverage of gigabit-capable networks by the end of the decade.”

Alex Blowers

“In my view the interests of all of the altnets, including CityFibre, are becoming increasingly aligned so I am delighted to be taking on the role of INCA Chair. I am looking forward to working with INCA’s board and members to help strengthen our collective voice,” he continued.

Rob Leenderts, INCA’s former chair and a member of the selection panel said, “Alex is enormously well-respected in the sector and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to INCA. Working with the board and executive team led by Malcolm Corbett we anticipate significantly boosting INCA’s capabilities to influence policy both with government and Ofcom. This in turn will help us better serve our whole membership. It is also great to get CityFibre back on board with INCA.”

INCA CEO, Malcolm Corbett said, “The return of CityFibre into INCA membership is a recognition not only of the effectiveness and value of the work we've been doing on policy and regulation in recent years, but also of the importance of our role in raising awareness of the rapidly growing scale and importance of the challenger networks in rolling out full fibre broadband to all parts of the country”.

For more information about their work or of INCA in general, please visit: https://www.inca.coop/.

- ENDS -

Notes to editors

About INCA

The Independent Networks Co-operative Association (INCA) was established in 2010 as a co-operative trade association for next generation broadband services. INCA brings together the most innovative thinkers in the independent alternative network sector, creating new digital infrastructure in the UK and Ireland. For more information about INCA, please visit: https://www.inca.coop/

About CityFibre

CityFibre is the UK’s third national digital infrastructure platform. With existing networks in more than 60 towns and cities, CityFibre provides wholesale connectivity to multiple business and consumer service providers, local authorities and mobile operators. CityFibre has network rollouts underway with plans to pass up to 8 million homes and businesses with open-access full fibre infrastructure. A growing number of Gigabit City projects have been announced for full-city rollouts and CityFibre continues to prime its existing network assets for expansion. CityFibre is based in London and is jointly controlled by Antin Infrastructure Partners and West Street Infrastructure Partners.

PR contact

James Page, Proactive PR. inca@proactive-pr.com or 07824 152 086.