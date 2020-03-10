Global contemporary fashion brand majors on security as part of wider digital transformation programme

Manchester, UK: 10th March 2020 – Netacea, a provider of bot management solutions, announces that AllSaints, the global contemporary fashion brand, headquartered in East London, United Kingdom, has chosen the company’s Enterprise Bot Management solution for protection against unwanted web traffic. By harnessing the power of machine learning, the technology analyses bot behaviour, identifying malicious attacks ahead of time – and therefore preventing them.

Netacea’s Intent Analytics™ engine can quickly and accurately distinguish bots from humans, which enables AllSaints to prioritise genuine users and stop malicious ones. The partnership sees the brand move from a manual bot mitigation process to a fully automated approach.

AllSaints’ decision to implement a higher level of protection forms part of a wider digital transformation programme that has seen the brand develop a more flexible environment. After adopting a containerised approach by partnering with Kubernetes, and migrating from Rackspace to Google Cloud earlier this year, AllSaints has been able to scale its IT operations without compromising user experience. The brand first started working with Netacea in 2018 when implementing its Virtual Waiting Room solution. The scalable, cloud-based product integrates with the allsaints.com web platform and controls access for all visitors. As a global brand with an expanding e-commerce offering, it is paramount that the allsaints.com web platform is fully operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, regardless of traffic. Netacea’s Virtual Waiting Room ensures this.

James Reid, AllSaints’ Global Technology Director, commented:

“As a retailer operating in an omnichannel world, seamless user experience is crucial to the success of the business. We had seen indications of potential bot activity and, with cyber-attacks hitting the headlines every day, we refused to take any chances when it came to cybersecurity.

“After reviewing the market for bot mitigation providers, Netacea stood head and shoulders above the other players. The platform insights are valuable, the user interface is accessible, and the team has been incredibly supportive.”

Andy Still, Netacea’s Chief Technology Officer, commented:

“As the threat landscape evolves – and attacks become more sophisticated – it is crucial for enterprises to always make sure they are one step ahead of the curve.

“Scraping, credential stuffing and carding are now alarmingly common attack methods. After acknowledging this challenge, AllSaints recognised the need for a smarter bot management solution. From websites to mobile apps and APIs, protection across the board is crucial. No stone can be left unturned.”

About Netacea

Netacea, a bot detection and mitigation platform, takes a smarter approach to bot management and is a recognised leader for its innovative use of threat intelligence and machine learning. Netacea’s Intent Analytics™ engine analyses web and API logs in near real-time to identify and mitigate bot threats. This unique approach provides businesses with transparent, actionable threat intelligence that empowers them to make informed decisions about their traffic.

About AllSaints

AllSaints is a global contemporary brand that is headquartered in East London and designs full collections of womenswear, menswear and accessories. AllSaints curates every aspect of the brand experience in-house, from store design and construction to the allsaints.com web platform. The brand has directly operated stores, concessions and outlets across the UK, Europe, North America and Asia. In addition, in recent years the brand has enjoyed success in developing non-retail activities around the world, including new wholesale business, licensing income and franchise partnerships. Founded in 1994, AllSaints has over 3000 employees across the world and has 255 directly operated stores, franchises, concessions and outlets across 26 countries.

For more information, please contact:

CCgroup for Netacea

Alice Pedder / Florie Lhuillier

T: +44 (0) 20 3824 9218

E: netacea@ccgrouppr.com