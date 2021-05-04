Proving its expertise as a Managed Service Messaging Platform provider, Global Telco Consult (GTC) is pleased to announce that it will be providing Almuqeet with managed services for their SMS platform customers. Almuqeet is a leading SMS Hubbing platform provider with extensive experience developing messaging platforms and customised messaging solutions.

Almuqeet partnered with GTC as it became crucial to find a business messaging consultancy with a deep understanding of international messaging platforms.

Almuqeet selects Global Telco Consult

“We are delighted to have GTC as a new strategic partner,” said Zaffar Owais Andrabi, CEO of Almuqeet. “Technical Software complexity inevitably increases to cater to the evolving business challenges in the market. It is becoming critical for many of our customers to keep their focus on sales performance whilst simultaneously exploiting the technical and commercial potential of our solutions to the full. With our clients requesting managed services more often, we started looking for a reliable partner and found it in GTC. We are confident that our customers will receive the best level of managed services from GTC and that this will create new opportunities for their businesses.”

“SMS companies often prefer to focus on sales activities and leave the escalating complexity of connecting, routing, testing, and optimising performance to impartial experts like Global Telco Consult. Almuqeet has become one of the market leaders in SMS and telecom solutions, and we are proud to have been chosen to serve their SMS platform customers,” stated Giovanni Benini, COO & CFO at GTC.

GTC (https://www.globaltelcoconsult.com/) is a trusted consultancy firm, registered in Germany for over six years. It offers Consultancy and Managed Services related to SMS, RCS, and Omnichannel environments.

Almuqeet Systems (https://almuqeet.systems/) was established in 2010 to deliver enterprise integrated Software solutions. The company has since progressed as an SMS Hubbing platform provider with extensive experience in developing Messaging Platforms and customised messaging solutions. It currently owns the trust of more than 50 SMS Aggregators & Carriers.