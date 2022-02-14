London, UK, 14 February – All parts of the UK broadband sector have been encouraged to participate in a survey assessing the development of the UK’s independent networks, ahead of what is described as a ‘crucial’ year for the future of the country’s digital landscape.

The results from last year’s INCA commissioned Point Topic report, ‘Metrics for the UK independent network sector’, showed that as a group the altnets were four times larger than a decade ago and continue to attract significant private investment, comparable to that of Openreach. The report found that £12bn was pledged to be invested in the delivery of new full fibre connectivity by independent providers before the end of 2025, a figure that has grown substantially since. The 2022 report that will flow from this research is expected to show further rapid progress.

“It’s critical that we make sure government and Ofcom understand the scale of investment the sector has generated and the significant progress altnets are making toward the realisation of the UK’s gigabit targets”, said INCA Chair Alex Blowers.

“Contributing to this report – which is open to all alternative network providers, fibre and wireless, INCA member or not – comes at a crucial time as the UK’s telecoms landscape is going through the biggest transformation in its history. Taking part in this year’s survey gives the independents the opportunity to evidence their collective scale, pace and ability to deliver on the ground,” Blowers added.

To ensure a level competitive playing field throughout this transformative period, INCA believes that government and regulator will need to continue to work more closely together and adapt rapidly to the fast-changing landscape. This research will provide a valuable evidence base on which to build the case for change, which is why it is so important that as many altnets as possible respond to this call, regardless of INCA affiliation.

The data collected from this survey is anonymised and aggregated into a report which will be published in the Spring. Completing the survey should not take more than 10 minutes of respondents’ time. The deadline for responses is 25 February.

To take part in the survey, contact: survey@inca.coop

