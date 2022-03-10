Company doubles headcount, quadruples revenue, and celebrates an award-winning 12 months

London, UK; 10th March: AltoVita, the award-winning company that powers the corporate accommodation sector with enterprise software layered with a human-centric approach, has today announced its expansion into over 1,200 cities and 165 countries globally, in the space of only four years.

AltoVita’s technology creates a cloud-based bridge between the fragmented property distribution system and Global 2000 companies, SMEs, government agencies, universities, and business travellers. Its rapidly growing customer base, which has grown 525% year on year, includes Hewlett Packard Enterprises, NEI Relocation, and nine US Federal Agencies. AltoVita offers instant access to a diverse network of over one million housing options worldwide, with the ability to sort by desired amenities, sustainability scores, pet friendliness, and more.

2021 marked an award-winning year for AltoVita, with the team shortlisted for 16 awards and winning a further seven awards. This includes winning the DE&I Leadership Award at NEI Relocation’s Global Partner Alliance Summit, and being recognised by the Travolution Awards, FEM EMMAs, Serviced Apartment Awards, and UK PropTech Awards, among others.

AltoVita has also announced its industry-leading Smart, Safe, Sustainable Summit, which includes a series of events from March - May 2022. The ‘Design Thinking: Unlocking ESG Together’ session on 10th March will be followed by the AltoVita tech team prototyping new tools and features to solve pain points identified by the global participants and bring further innovation to the sector. The Summit will culminate with an all-day immersive event in London on the 12th of May, with panel discussions, keynote speaker, networking, and product launch. The product launch will unveil the new features and tools developed as a result of the Design Thinking event. The Summit follows the success at AltoVita’s 2021 Corporate Housing Innovation Summit, a first of its kind for the industry.

Vivi Cahyadi Himmel, CEO and Co-Founder at AltoVita, commented: “2021 was a fantastic year for AltoVita, and we have so much to look forward to in 2022, from our Smart, Safe, Sustainable Summit to The Altos Awards later this year. Work from anywhere has opened up new horizons for businesses and employees alike, travel restrictions are beginning to ease around the world, and there’s a hunger to move again – it’s a hugely exciting time for global mobility and business travel. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our brilliant team and partners, who are spearheading innovation in the industry. We look forward to another innovative and successful year in corporate travel.”

The AltoVita team, who recently attended the CHPA 2022 Annual Conference in Tampa, FL, will also be attending the ProcureCon Travel event later this year in Palm Springs, CA, alongside the 2022 Business Travel Show in London, UK and ERC Global Workforce Symposium in Las Vegas, NV.

Looking ahead, the AltoVita team is driving toward tripling integration velocity and revenue, doubling headcount once again, and building new guest experience technology. As part of plans for hyper growth, the team also has plans to double the number of property operators it currently works with, to reach 3,500 hospitality partners in 2022.

