Reading, UK, 12 May, 2020 – DataCore announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Amanda Bedborough, Senior Vice President, EMEA Operations, to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognising the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organisations.

The CRN® editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel.

Amanda Bedborough

Amanda’s entry stood out with over 25 years' senior experience in creating fast and profitable growth for technology software companies. For the past 5 years that experience has helped Datacore Software across EMEA - where Amanda has been instrumental in the development of strong working relationships with channel and alliance partners and has exemplified an established track record of expanding software sales into new markets, growing a targeted channel by revenue-increasing programmes.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognises an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honour them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

“This is a thrilling and extremely well-deserved accolade on Amanda’s part. Her tireless commitment to channel enablement, innovation, programme development, internal mentoring and sales empowerment stands as a credit to her and to DataCore Software as a whole.” Noted Dave Zabrowski, CEO, DataCore Software. “Amanda has been at the forefront of our move toward DataCore™ ONE vision for storage infrastructure across EMEA, accelerating adoption of software-defined storage through centralised command and control over different classes of storage.”

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About DataCore

DataCore Software delivers the industry’s most flexible, intelligent, and powerful software-defined storage solutions for block, file and object storage, helping more than 10,000 customers worldwide modernize how they store, protect, and access data. The company’s comprehensive product suite, intellectual property portfolio, and its unrivaled experience in storage virtualization and advanced data services, position DataCore as the authority on software-defined storage. To request a demo, visit https://www.datacore.com/try-it-now.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

