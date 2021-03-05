- Enterprise Architecture Management Suites Q1 2021 report gives highest possible scores in architecture governance and customer satisfaction criteria and second highest score in current offering category

London, New York City and Sydney – 5th March 2021 – Orbus Software, a global provider of Enterprise Architecture software, has been ranked a ‘Leader’ in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q1 2021 report. The report recognises Orbus Software as the only vendor to achieve a maximum score of 5.0 in the architecture governance criterion.

The report, published 4th March 2021, evaluates the top vendors in enterprise architecture (EA) tools and cites Orbus Software “will meet the needs of EA professionals and is strong in security, architecture governance, and business capability management.”

According to the report, “Client references indicate that Orbus Software’s offering has significantly improved their ability to demonstrate EA value, improve EA agility, and manage the architecture”. Orbus Software also received the maximum possible score in the customer satisfaction criterion.

The Forrester Wave™ also gave Orbus Software’s the second highest score in the ‘Current Offering’ category. The report states, “[Orbus Software] has a robust strategy and is likely to maintain its position in the market due to its vision.”

Orbus Software CEO, Hayden Eastwood, said: “At a time when organisations are increasingly relying on Enterprise Architecture to make timely and informed decisions to support their digital transformation journeys, we are delighted that our offering has been recognised by the Forrester Wave as a leader in this space. Our success has been a result of our rich functionality, Microsoft alignment and commitment to enabling strategic business outcomes for global customers. Our mission is always to keep customer satisfaction at the highest level, and we believe our ranking and scores are excellent recognition of our efforts.”

Headquartered in London with offices in New York and Sydney, Orbus Software helps organisations blueprint their changing strategic and IT landscapes to manage successful digital transformation journeys, including shifting to cloud platforms, remote working enablement, and adopting digital business models. Customers include AstraZeneca, IKEA, MotoNovo, Kelloggs, Dell, Mastercard, New York Power, Mayo Clinic, Rio Tinto, Brisbane Airport, CIB Bank Schroders and Saab and the company added over 100 new clients in 2020. More can be found here: https://www.orbussoftware.com/company/market-opinion/forrester-wave-2021

-END-

About Orbus Software

Headquartered in London and founded in 2004, Orbus Software is a globally recognised leading provider of software and services for digital transformation. Its solutions drive alignment between strategy and execution, leveraging familiar Microsoft tools to ensure rapid adoption and best-in-breed functionality.

Orbus Software’s products (iServer and iServer365, together with the Solutions Hub) provide customers with a strategic decision-making platform that address key transformational disciplines, including Enterprise Architecture (EA), Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), Business Process Analysis (BPA) and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC).

Orbus Software’s customers are predominantly large, blue chip and government organisations located across the Americas, EMEA, Australasia and the APAC, spanning all industry verticals. The company is customer-centric to its core, and wholly focused on delivering technological innovation that further accelerates customer success. Customers AstraZeneca, IKEA, MotoNovo, Kelloggs, Dell, Mastercard, New York Power, Mayo Clinic, Rio Tinto, Brisbane Airport, CIB Bank, Schroders and Saab.

https://orbussoftware.com/

Contact:

Tim Mitchell

Tim.mitchell@orbussoftware.com