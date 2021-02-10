February 2021, Dublin Ireland Innovative use of analytics, machine learning and Managed Service is a key differentiator for Anam whose successful management of A2P grey route leakage on the mobile network fuelled significant customer growth during 2020.

Anam, the leading Mobile Operator partner for monetizing grey route messaging, is delighted to announce that the company has been selected as the Best SMS Firewall, by international industry specialists, Juniper Research. This award was given under the Juniper Research Telco Innovation program – Future Digital Awards.

Brian D’Arcy, Group Chief Commercial Officer

Announcing the 2021 winner, Juniper stated “Anam has developed a powerful suite of products and services for mobile operators to ensure protection against messaging fraud and security breaches”. The study was conducted in Q4 2020 with vendors measured on a range of criteria including Product Innovation, Features and Benefits, Product Partnerships, Certifications & Compliance and Future Business Prospects.

The use of grey routes for transmission of A2P SMS is illegal and fraudulent. The management of such traffic onto legitimate contract routes with controlled GDPR ensures the mobile operator is remunerated for traffic carried on their network. A lucrative market exists for fraudsters seeking to defraud mobile operators and resulting in increasingly sophisticated spam and scam techniques.

Over the last number of years, Anam has innovated across its fraud detection portfolio by developing a customised Analytical solution and proprietary methodology to specifically combat messaging fraud. Anam now provides a full managed service wrap to the mobile operator – technology, proven methodology and a global team of analysts to focus on converting grey route leakage to revenue.

Each year since 2018 Anam has been independently rated the world leader in providing Mobile Network Operators with protection from A2P SMS messaging fraud. This fraud consists of spam and financial fraud that has a monetary cost to the mobile operator and in certain circumstance to the subscriber. Responding to the award, Brian D’Arcy, Group Chief Commercial Officer stated “To maintain our competitive position in the global market, Anam has pursued a programme of continuous innovation across all aspects of our proposition – strategic partnerships, flexible commercial models, fraud detection tools & technologies and our extensive Managed Services expertise. We are delighted to be awarded Best SMS Firewall by Juniper Research in recognition of our continuous efforts and success in the global Messaging space.”

About Anam

Anam is a leading partner provider of messaging solutions and services for Mobile Operators seeking to optimise messaging business performance.

Anam’s global team of Messaging & A2P experts utilise firewalling, analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence & reporting technologies to protect subscribers against SPAM & fraud, drive A2P business growth & deliver operational messaging efficiencies for Mobile Operators.

Anam processes billions of messages daily for more than 600M subscribers across 80 countries. The company’s 83 strong list of customer networks includes many of the world’s Tier 1 Mobile Operators such as Orange, MTN, Telenor, Deutsche Telekom, Tele 2 Russia, Etisalat & Maxis. Anam is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has regional Sales offices in Malaysia & Kenya. The company has worldwide support footprint in Czech Republic, Egypt, Ecuador, Jamaica, Malta, Nigeria, Russia, Pakistan & Vietnam.

For the past 4 years, Anam has been returned as No 1 SMS Firewall vendor by the global Mobile Operator community in annual research conducted by ROCCO Research. In 2021 Anam was named Top SMS Firewall vendor by Juniper Research. The company is backed by Enterprise Ireland and recognised as Ireland’s Top Exporter in Deloitte’s FAST50 programme.

Visit www.anam.com for more details.

Contact: Mary Therese Fitzpatrick, Director of Marketing

Mary-therese.fitzpatrick@anam.com