Manchester, UK – 13th September 2022 – Netacea, the bot detection and mitigation specialist, today announces the appointment of Andy Lole as Chief Technology Officer.

Andy brings over 20 years of technical experience to the role, since beginning his career as a developer. His skills in data science and track record for delivering success led him to take on several senior technical roles at some of the biggest travel and internet retail companies including the likes of SpareRoom and eBay.

Andy Lole

“Working in internet retail and travel means I’ve witnessed first-hand the problem that Netacea solves. I understand the threat that bots pose and fully believe in the way Netacea tackles this problem” said Andy Lole, CTO, Netacea. “Happily, businesses are now taking notice and seeing the damage bots can do. I’m looking forward to working closely with the team at Netacea and addressing this problem head on.”

“Andy brings a fresh perspective to Netacea,” said Jeremy Gidlow, CEO & co-founder at Netacea. “His experience as someone who has dealt with bot threats in the types of businesses we are working with, means that he’s providing us with great insights into our services as well as refining how we communicate with our customers about the threats they face.”

As the new CTO, Lole’s focus will be on technical development and innovating Netacea’s current products and services. His experience means he will play a role in communicating to the market how best to deal with bot threats and how Netacea can enhance its customers’ and partners’ services. Current CTO Andy Still will take on a new role as Chief Product Officer, with a focus on Netacea’s long-term vision and product development.

About Netacea

Netacea, a bot detection and mitigation platform, takes a smarter approach to bot management and is a recognized leader for its innovative use of threat intelligence and machine learning. Netacea’s Intent Analytics™ engine analyses web and API logs in near real-time to identify and mitigate bot threats. This unique approach provides businesses with transparent, actionable threat intelligence that empowers them to make informed decisions about their traffic.

For more information, please contact:

CCgroup for Netacea

Matthew Denby / Katie Wilson (UK)

T: 07342 034 262

Beth Fichtel (US)

T: +1 914.588.2695

E: netacea@ccgrouppr.com