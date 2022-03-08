77% of respondents indicate plans for containerization, 62% have plans for orchestration

MINNEAPOLIS, MARCH 8, 2022 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced the findings of an annual survey in their 2022 PHP Landscape Report.

2022 PHP Landscape Report

The survey, conducted by Zend by Perforce, measures the key trends and technologies in the PHP ecosystem. Among the key findings in the report, 77% of respondents indicate plans for containerization technologies, while another 62% of respondents have plans for orchestration.

“As testing and deployment methodologies have become more sophisticated, we’ve noted increasing adoption of modern DevOps practices among our customers,” said Matthew Weier O’Phinney, Product Manager at Zend. “Containerization and orchestration tooling have become increasingly important to automate these processes with confidence.”

Breaking down the adoption of containerization and orchestration technologies by company size provides even more insight, with higher adoption rates reported as the company size grows. Almost 83% of mid-sized (100-1000 employees) and enterprise (1000+ employees) companies indicate usage of, or plans for, containerization, while 73% of respondents in those segments indicate orchestration usage or plans.

“While mid-sized businesses and enterprises are slower to adopt in the general software application industry, we’re seeing a reverse of this trend in the PHP ecosystem,” continued Matthew Weier O’Phinney. “With larger applications that have many integrations and a need for autoscaling, organizations are adopting these technologies faster out of necessity. For organizations looking to modernize, Zend has built tools to streamline and optimize containerization and orchestration, and provides best-in-class Docker and cloud images to streamline transformation.”

The survey raised money for Black Girls CODE, a non-profit organization that focuses on empowering girls of color to become innovators and leaders in computer science.

“Black Girls CODE is thankful for the generous donation from Zend by Perforce which will help support STEM programs for girls from underserved communities,” said Kenya Lloyd, Director of Development at Black Girls CODE. “Our community partners play a critical role in our mission to change the face of technology. Together, we engage, educate, and empower young girls of color to become the future leaders and innovators in technology.”

You can download the full Zend by Perforce 2022 PHP Landscape Report, which features key findings, analysis, and projections at https://www.zend.com/resources/2022-php-landscape-report.



RSVP to a live webinar presentation of the report data and analysis on March 17 at https://www.zend.com/resources/events/webinar-2022-php-landscape-report#north-america.

About Zend

Zend by Perforce helps organizations use enterprise PHP to build innovative web and mobile solutions and modernize existing applications. Used by multiple Fortune 100 companies, our proven enterprise PHP offerings include secure, fully-supported PHP runtimes, software infrastructure, tools, certifications, and enterprise long-term support for PHP 5.6, 7.1, 7.2, and 7.3. For more information, visit www.zend.com.



About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world’s leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

# # #

Media Contacts

PERFORCE U.S.

Grace Bonacum

PAN Communications

Ph: +1 617 502 4300

perforce@pancomm.com

PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

perforcepr@ambrosecomms.com