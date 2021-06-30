London | 30th June 2021 – Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, today announces the appointment of a new regional CEO for the Australian market. Anthony Woodward is announced as the successor to current Australian CEO and Logicalis Group COO, Michael Chanter, who has held the Australian CEO position for the last five years.

He joins Logicalis Australia at a period of significant transformational change, with ambitious goals to help evolve their revenue mix towards Cloud Managed Services and build growth in the Microsoft business.

Anthony Woodward

Anthony brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the tech sector and an expert in innovation and driving change. As founder and CEO of Bulletproof (now a part of AC3), Anthony took the organisation from start-up to listed organisation on the Australian stock exchange, with total revenues of c.AU$50m in the FY2017 year, before being acquired by AC3 in mid-2018.

Logicalis Group CEO Robert Bailkoski commented: "Anthony brings a wealth of experience in driving growth and investment in the organisations he has set up and run. As we seek to scale and grow our business, becoming more agile in how we do things, I'm excited about the skills and 'start-up' mindset Anthony will bring to the Group.”

On his appointment, Woodward said: "I'm excited to join Bob, Michael and the team at Logicalis Australia to help elevate the business during such a critical time in the organisation's history. Organisations globally are facing unprecedented change, requiring the expertise and service of Logicalis on their transformation journey. I believe there is a significant opportunity ahead of us, and I look forward to bringing the experience I have gained building and scaling organisations in this dynamic space as we set out to capture that growth."

