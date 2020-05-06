Showcases apps developed in response to COVID-19 - Now enables developers to deploy applications anywhere, including on Raspberry Pi and IoT devices



Cambridge UK, 6 May 2020: Software startup Anvil today announced a major extension of its powerful web app development environment, which makes it simple for Python developers to quickly design, build and ship web apps in minutes.

By making its runtime server open source, any of the 8 million developers worldwide who know the Python language can now choose to deploy their apps on their own machines, or on specialized Internet of Things (IoT) devices, as well as within their employer’s or Anvil’s clouds.



Traditional ways of developing web apps require knowledge of multiple languages and frameworks, creating a complex ecosystem that shuts out many programmers and slows down development. Anvil removes these bottlenecks, enabling any developer who knows Python to create web apps using its integrated development environment.



“Anvil’s goal is to fix web development, by making it easier and faster for the world’s growing base of Python developers to create web apps,” said Meredydd Luff, Anvil’s CEO and Co-founder. “By extending our platform and embracing open source, we’re enabling developers to create their own apps in the Anvil Editor, export them and run them anywhere on their own hardware. This gives developers even more choice and control. It also enables apps to run without needing an internet connection, making it ideal for IoT applications, remote locations or offline enterprise deployments.”



Anvil’s speed and flexibility are on show as developers and organizations around the world use it to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including: