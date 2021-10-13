Appear’s new X10 DSNG Platform supporting encoding/decoding and satellite uplink/downlink in a single rack unit

13 October, Oslo, Norway - Appear, the global leader in media processing and delivery technology, today announced it has launched a new tailor-made solution dedicated to Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG). The X10 DSNG includes a switch module, with built-in satellite reception and ASI IO ports that supports encoding and satellite uplink in a single, 1 rack unit (RU) chassis. With increasing demands for live event coverage, the X10 DSNG is a compact, powerful solution that meets the very specific and challenging needs of DSNG and mobile production.

DSNG vans are often needed in conjunction with outside broadcast (OB) vans to support live production for large events. While fibre connectivity has become more widespread, or associated with live event broadcast, there are still many venues that do not have high capacity fibre connectivity, or require satellite transmission as a backup for fibre—which means DSNG vans still play an important role in contribution. For DSNG vans, it is vital to have equipment that can deliver content via satellite or IP ports to support the use of satellite and fibre delivery simultaneously. Moreover, DSNG vans are generally small with very limited space. Equipment size and power consumption are important factors when selecting equipment for DSNG operators, and a solution which offers as much functionality as possible is a necessity.

Supporting both fibre and satellite delivery, Appear’s X10 DSNG provides all the functionality DSNG operators need for contribution, including encoding/decoding and satellite uplink/downlink, as well as integrated reception and monitoring of uplinked signals. With the power to support 1G to 10G of traffic, the X10 DSNG features:

1 x switch module with dual 1G IP IO ports, satellite demodulator and 2 ASI IO ports

1 x encoder module

1 x satellite modulator module

1 x decoder module

Typically, this level of functionality is needed in multiple RUs. The compact, power efficient X10 DSNG offers:

Multiple channel support : Operators can flexibly define the number of channels to be encoded and decoded, plus the number of satellite modulated outputs needed. It can support encoding of 32 HD or 16 UHD channels with 4 HD or 2 UHD channels of decoding (for monitoring), while uplinking to one or two satellite transponders.

: Operators can flexibly define the number of channels to be encoded and decoded, plus the number of satellite modulated outputs needed. It can support encoding of 32 HD or 16 UHD channels with 4 HD or 2 UHD channels of decoding (for monitoring), while uplinking to one or two satellite transponders. High-capacity streams : The X10 DSNG can support 250 streams ensuring it meets contribution needs.

: The X10 DSNG can support 250 streams ensuring it meets contribution needs. Compression standards support : Common compression technologies and video protocols are supported, which makes the X10 DSNG adaptable to all operational requirements within contribution, remote production, video networking and distribution. With the modular nature of the X10 DSNG, additional compression standards can be supported through adding JPEG XS and JPEG2000 features.

: Common compression technologies and video protocols are supported, which makes the X10 DSNG adaptable to all operational requirements within contribution, remote production, video networking and distribution. With the modular nature of the X10 DSNG, additional compression standards can be supported through adding JPEG XS and JPEG2000 features. Built-in redundancy : The X10 DSNG is designed to be as reliable and failsafe as possible, even when used stand-alone, thanks to its integrated modulator redundancy switch. Should an internal failure take place, a range of redundancy options can take effect to keep the chassis fully operational.

: The X10 DSNG is designed to be as reliable and failsafe as possible, even when used stand-alone, thanks to its integrated modulator redundancy switch. Should an internal failure take place, a range of redundancy options can take effect to keep the chassis fully operational. IP network security : The X10 DSNG has a high-capacity firewall feature that can monitor and regenerate traffic as required.

: The X10 DSNG has a high-capacity firewall feature that can monitor and regenerate traffic as required. Future proof video protocols: Not only does the X10 DSNG have the ability to handle all commonly used video protocols, but the programmable hardware also means that it can support new standards as and when they are defined.

“Over the past 18 months we’ve seen more remote productions and large-scale events take place, which has thrust OB and DSNG into the spotlight, and put more demands on operators. DSNG has an important role to play, and we’re delighted to bring a new solution to market that addresses their specific needs,” says Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, Chief Executive Officer at Appear. “The X10 DSNG not only supports fibre and satellite, but with built-in security, redundancy and support for an array of compression technologies and protocols, it is a solution that not only meets operators needs today, but will continue to support them for years to come. It is a comprehensive, powerful solution, and we’re excited to see how it fulfils its huge potential in this market.”

The X10 DSNG is available for commercial deployment immediately.

