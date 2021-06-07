Alongside its digital exhibition booth, Appear will participate in a number of keynote and panel sessions to discuss encoding and transcoding for live broadcast

Oslo, 7th June 2021 – Appear, a global leader in media processing and delivery technology, today announced that it will be participating in this year’s ANGA COM DIGITAL. Appear will be showcasing its X and XC Platforms as part of the digital exhibition, and will be participating in a number of keynote and panel presentations to discuss how operators, broadcasters and content owners can deliver world-class immersive live media experiences.



ANGA COM brings together the broadband, television and online industries. This year’s digital event is an opportunity for network operators, vendors and content providers from across Europe to come together to discuss and debate industry trends around broadband and media distribution. This year’s ANGA COM will feature digital showrooms where visitors can interact with exhibiting companies, along with an online conference and networking opportunities.

Appear will be demonstrating its leading technology solutions in the digital showroom, and will be taking part in the following speaker sessions:

Panel presentations

Wednesday 9th June, 10:00: IPTV - Digital Acceleration with New Concepts: Per-Henning Almvang, Chief Information Office at Appear, will be discussing how to navigate the increasingly complex encoding and transcoding landscape.

Thursday 10th June, 11:00: Acceleration through the Cloud: Video goes Virtual: Thomas Lind Technical Sales, Product & Support Director at Appear, will be discussing software for mezzanine encoding.

Thursday 10th June, 17:00: Streaming Quality - New Concepts for the Video Delivery: David Mitchinson, Solution Manager at Appear, will be discussing higher resolutions, framerates and HDR.

In addition, Appear will be participating in three keynote sessions which will be recorded and available on-demand during the event. These include:

Software transcoding: by Leonardo Nieto-Montenegro, International Business Development at Appear

Modular, high-density content acquisition: by Gunnar Nessa, Technical Sales Manager at Appear

Encoding in the X Platform: by Javier Reyes Gomez, Technical Sales Manager at Appear

Following the recent appointment of its new CEO Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, Appear has realigned its market strategy and will debuting its new brand positioning at ANGA COM DIGITAL. Appear has longstanding heritage in the broadcast industry, and combined with its unrivalled technology, the company is committed to helping telcos, broadcasters and production companies make immersive live experiences possible for their viewers.

ANGA COM DIGITAL will be taking place from 8 – 10 June 2021. The digital showroom will be available to all visitors on-demand until 30th June 2021. For more information on ANGA COM DIGITAL, please visit: https://angacom.de/en/anga-com-digital/registration

About Appear

Appear is a leading provider of media processing and delivery technology. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway and with customers in over 100 countries, Appear provides the backbone that production companies, telcos and broadcasters rely on to make immersive live experiences possible for their viewers. With world-class products and expertise, Appear’s focus on modularity, efficiency and high quality helps customers stay ahead of competition in a market where expectations and requirements are constantly changing and evolving.

