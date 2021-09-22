Paris / Hamburg / Barnstaple, 22 September 2021 – Visable, the parent company of Europe’s leading online B2B platforms EUROPAGES and wlw (formerly "Wer liefert was"), and Applegate, the premier B2B marketplace in the United Kingdom, have entered into an exclusive partnership. As the official reselling partner in the UK, Applegate is able to offer listings and additional online marketing services on EUROPAGES and wlw alongside its own AI-based sourcing platform. As a result, companies in the UK benefit from greater visibility on the web to promote their products and services to procurement professionals across Europe.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Applegate. Both companies are driven by a common mission, which is to connect international B2B purchasers with matching suppliers,” says Visable CEO Peter F. Schmid. “After Germany, the UK is the second largest economy in Europe. We are convinced that Applegate’s strong local footprint, market expertise and salesforce will allow us to further increase our market share, while providing UK-based businesses with a unique opportunity to expand their reach across Europe and beyond.”

The goal of the partnership is to maximise British companies’ visibility on the web and to boost international trade by making their portfolios available to purchasers in 15 languages.

By extending their marketing mix to include profiles on EUROPAGES and wlw, Applegate customers can present their products and services to an additional four million international procurement professionals on top of the over 18,000 purchasers that already use the UK’s premier AI-driven B2B platform.

Stuart Brocklehurst, Chief Executive at Applegate, explains, “We have long admired Visable’s incredible work promoting business connections across the continent. It’s great to partner with them to bring this to the UK. Together, Applegate and Visable provide a winning combination for businesses seeking growth.”

The partnership enables Applegate to support UK companies’ digital marketing efforts and visibility on the European mainland after Brexit while allowing Visable to further pursue its internationalisation strategy with a strong partner in the UK.

