People software firm Appogee HR have recently launched their new and improved project time tracking software, Appogee Time.

Charlotte Brown, Head of Business Operations at Appogee HR commented, “We’ve always been committed to listening to the needs of our target market and are proud of our customer-centric approach to creating our people software solutions. Appogee HR and Appogee Leave are well-known products for us, but upon listening to advice from our partner we discovered a new opportunity to really enhance Appogee Time to make it work the way companies really need it to.”

Appogee Time

“There’s a wealth of features and enhancements which really provides intelligent insight into project timings, utilisation rates, clients and billing and, as we’re an HR software firm, we really put the idea of people at the heart of it. Some key highlights include billable vs non-billable utilisation, pre-project planning and budgeting, project actuals and analysis and secure and customisable roles. The staff location recording feature is also a key highlight which helps firms manage hybrid working whilst keeping on top of all of their project time tracking needs.”

Working with their partner, top digital transformation firm and Google premier partner Ancoris, Appogee HR has updated their project time tracking solution with more features than ever, making it the best on the market whilst also keeping it easy to use, according to consultant Gareth Harris “I’ve worked in several consultancies and this is by far the easiest time recording system I’ve ever used!”

Andre Azevedo, COO at Ancoris, has been impressed with the Appogee HR team “They have been incredibly helpful and they seem to understand the requirements of project time tracking very well! My team can monitor project resources and profitability while making sure people’s wellbeing remains a priority. This is a key strength of Appogee HR for project time tracking.”

Appogee Time is now available as a standalone product or as an add-on that works with Appogee Leave and Appogee HR Essentials & Success enabling project time tracking alongside leave and sickness management, employee profiles and records, company document management, employee self-service, online onboarding, performance management and much more. Integrations with Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Xero and LinkedIn Talent Hub are also available.

Get 20% off Appogee Time now with discount code TIME123, this limited-time offer is available until 31.12.2021

Notes to editors

If you have any further questions please get in touch with Harriet Boshier, Marketing Manager at Appogee HR Limited on hboshier@appogeehr.com or call +44 1344 535352 or Charlotte Brown, Head of Business Operations at Appogee HR Limited, via email at cbrown@appogeehr.com or +44 1344 535353.

About Appogee HR

Appogee HR has been developing Software-as-a-Service business applications since 2009, now with a suite of cloud business solutions for HR, Leave and Time & Hybrid Working Management as well as integrations with Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Xero and more www.appogeehr.com