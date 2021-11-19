London, UK – Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the technology commercialisation company focused on cyber security and risk management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Naina Bhattacharya, Global Chief Information Security Officer at Danone S.A. (“Danone”), who joins Crossword’s Advisory Board with immediate effect.

The Advisory Board, made up of senior information security figures from the corporate world, academia, defence and government, provides a range of unique perspectives that benefit Crossword clients and inform Crossword’s product development strategy.

Naina Bhattacharya is Global Chief Information Security Officer at Danone S.A., the multinational food product corporation with over 100,000 staff in 120 countries. She is responsible for delivering the cybersecurity vision and roadmap for the company. Prior to Danone, she worked in consulting and had the privilege of working on complex cybersecurity and data privacy projects across multiple companies in several industries. She is passionate about diversity and inclusion with a specific interest in increasing the representation of women in technology. Naina holds a BEng in Computer Science from BITS, Pilani, India and a post-graduation in management from the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

Professor Nick Jennings has stepped down from Crossword’s Advisory Board as he takes up his new role as Vice Chancellor and President of Loughborough University. Crossword’s Directors would like to thank Professor Jennings for his service to the company.

Alison Dyer, Chair of Crossword’s Advisory Board, commented: “We are delighted that Naina has joined Crossword’s Advisory Board. Naina’s role as Global Chief Information Security Officer of Danone, a world leading food company, gives her unique insight into the needs of a major organisation. She is perfectly placed to ensure that Crossword’s products and services meet the needs of real-world, end user organisations.”

Naina Bhattacharya, commented: “I am very pleased to take on this role at Crossword Cybersecurity. I’m looking forward to providing real world input to help guide their cyber security product portfolio to the benefit of Crossword’s clients.”

About Crossword Cybersecurity plc

Crossword Cybersecurity plc focuses on the development and commercialisation of university research-based cyber security and risk management related software and cyber security consulting. The Group’s specialist cyber security product development and software engineering teams work with its university partners to develop the research concept into a fully-fledged commercial product that it will then take to market. The Group’s aim is to build up a portfolio of revenue generating, intellectual property based, cyber security products. Rizikon Assurance, Crossword’s leading product, is a SaaS platform that enables medium to large companies to assess and manage all risks from their suppliers. Nixer CyberML, another Crossword product, is a new tool for businesses that want to solve advanced security and cybercrime problems, such as detecting and dealing with compromised accounts, fraud, and in-application denial of service attacks. Identiproof, Crossword’s most recent product, is the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) verifiable credentials compatible middleware and wallet technology. Crossword’s team of expert cyber security consultants leverages years of experience in national security, defence and commercial cyber intelligence and operations to provide bespoke advice tailored to its clients’ business needs, including threat monitoring.