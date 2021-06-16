Company renews EVP globally and creative campaign goes in search of the ‘Aptean Attitude’, while expanding Bangalore and Madurai tech hubs

London, UK, Boston, US; 16th June: Aptean, the US-based global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, with over 2,700 global employees and over 6,500 customers, has announced a major talent initiative with the assistance of Talent Works.

The company, whose industry-specific ERP, supply chain and compliance solutions are used in over 80 countries, is working with Talent Works to review and localise its employer brand in order to recruit over 150 roles. These span 17 departments and 8 markets including the US, UK, with a key focus on upscaling its offering in Madurai and Bangalore, India. Aptean’s key objective is to align its corporate values (Drive for Results, Win Together, Foster Innovation, Be Courageous) with its qualities and strengths as an employer, as it goes in search of the ‘Aptean Attitude’.

The Talent Works campaign output was a result of significant research and stakeholder interviews to discuss strengths, points of difference and areas for improvement as an employer. The Aptean and Talent Works teams found that brand challenges included a low employer brand awareness, loyalty to the product over people, and employee engagement. They worked together to develop an Employer Value Proposition (EVP) which would help them overcome these challenges.

This EVP now forms the basis of a large-scale hiring project in India. Talent Works is supporting Aptean with hiring Technical Support and Software Product Development professionals in its new tech hub in Madurai, India. The partnership is already working to hire various ERP Architects in Bangalore including Infrastructure, Cloud Solutions, UI and .Net Architects. The expansion in India is fuelled by Aptean’s fast acceleration as it helps clients across the globe tackle digital transformation, in an era where automation and reliance on tech is becoming more prominent.

Tracey Harvey, Director, Global Talent Acquisition at Aptean said: “Our growth at this time is dependent on us finding the right people on a global basis, which is a major challenge as we grow so rapidly. We want our team to be aligned and engaged with the overall vision, and so this talent acquisition programme has been way more than a case of simply recruiting. Not only has it been about finding the right people, it has been a complete brand overhaul which I’m confident will deliver significant results longer term in a hugely competitive market.”

Neil Purcell, CEO of Talent Works commented: “This was an exciting opportunity to work with a fast growth, global brand and demonstrate the value of employer branding. We are confident now that the recruitment campaign will deliver results internationally, and enable the organisation to grow an engaged and successful workforce.”

The company EVP was then segmented across different business areas and markets such as North America (customer relations), India (development, R&D and sales), account management and senior stakeholders. The creative centres on the strapline ‘Ready for What’s Next?’ and is being rolled out online, as well as via the Aptean social channels to help them attract innovative and curious tech talent.

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of industry-specific software, enabling our customers to be Ready for What's Next, Now™. Our enterprise resource planning and supply chain solutions are uniquely designed to meet the needs of specialized manufacturers and distributors in over 20 industries, while our compliance solutions serve specific markets such as finance and life sciences. In total, Aptean's solutions are used by over 6,500 customers around the world. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to scale and succeed. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Talent Works enables organizations to scale through powerful talent attraction solutions.

Allowing businesses to realize their true potential through talented people. They combine RPO, Recruitment Marketing and Digital Resourcing solutions that deliver unparalleled results that scale with an organization's needs. Most importantly, they place the organization at the heart of everything they do. Building, enhancing and amplifying employer brand, reflecting culture and ambition.

Website: https://www.talent-works.com/

