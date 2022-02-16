SmartRecruiters’ integration with Arctic Shores’ API promises an experience that’s simple, intuitive and engaging, for recruiters and candidates alike.

The new partnership, launching this February, also supports both organisations’ vision for fair, unbiased candidate screening.

London, UK; 16th February 2022: Arctic Shores, the psychometric assessment pioneer, has partnered with SmartRecruiters, the Hiring Success company, to create a new hiring experience for both recruiters and candidates.

By enabling easy access to Arctic Shores’ Talent Discovery Platform, Smartrecruiters brings Hiring Success that bit closer for its 4,000 customers. The platform lets leading employers uncover true potential from thousands of applications – without a minute spent on manual CV screening.

And, with behavioural insight from Arctic Shores’ assessment delivered straight into SmartRecruiters, recruiters will never need to switch platforms. It’s a recipe for more productive, engaged recruiters, and faster, fairer hires.

The partnership is also built on the principle that candidates matter. SmartRecruiters customers can now invite candidates to complete Arctic Shores’ engaging online assessment, where intuitive tasks replace stress-inducing questions, and every candidate gets instant feedback. Surveys show that over 90% of candidates enjoy this experience – in contrast to more traditional measures of potential.

Robert Newry, Arctic Shores’ CEO, said: “Like SmartRecruiters, we want both recruiters and candidates to enjoy rewarding experiences, every day. That’s why we’re connecting our two platforms: to put potential in plain sight. With instant access to the right insight, recruiters can now say goodbye to manual CV screening, and embrace more meaningful work. And, with our unbiased, engaging assessment experience, we can make millions of candidates feel valued for their potential, and rewarded for their time.”

Jerome Ternynck, CEO and Founder, SmartRecruiters, commented: “The most successful businesses build their talent acquisition strategies on three key principles. This includes a compelling candidate experience, engaged hiring managers, and empowered recruiters. Our API integration with Arctic Shores is leading the next generation of hiring experiences, and we’re thrilled to be aligning our value propositions to continue to improve hiring outcomes.”

For more information about the partnership, get in touch here: https://landing.arcticshores.com/smartrecruiters.

About Arctic Shores:

Arctic Shores’ behaviour-based assessments give every individual the opportunity to show their potential, and every employer the means to see it.

Today, our assessments help the world’s most progressive businesses see beyond the CV – beyond the ordinary measures of human potential. This way, they can counter natural bias, and build the diverse, successful, extraordinary teams they need most.

With the next frontier in assessment technology, we’ve given over two million candidates around the world something different: a stress-free, unbiased experience, that truly rewards them for their time. All through a community of pioneering customers, which includes the likes of BBC, PwC, Siemens and Capita.

First launched in 2014, we’re now fuelled by over 70 dedicated Explorers based in our Manchester and London hubs. We’ve grown 400% in the past four years, and have featured this year on BBC Click, The Times, and The Guardian.

About SmartRecruiters

As a global leader in enterprise recruitment software, SmartRecruiters offers a cloud-based global Talent Acquisition Suite that allows teams to attract, select, and hire the best talent. 4,000 companies worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to achieve hiring success—including brands like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa—using recruitment marketing, CRM, AI, ATS, and a marketplace of 600+ connected vendors all within one scalable platform.

True to its mission of connecting people to jobs at scale, SmartRecruiters was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers in 2020. For more information, visit www.smartrecruiters.com or follow @SmartRecruiters on Twitter or LinkedIn.

