Behaviour based assessment pioneer integrates with Teamtailor to empower businesses to assess candidates on their true potential

London, UK; 1st August 2022: Psychometric assessment pioneer, Arctic Shores, today announced that it has integrated with Teamtailor, the recruitment and employer branding applicant tracking system (ATS), to help businesses see more in candidates.

The integration will empower hiring managers using Teamtailor to add the Arctic Shores assessment as a stage in the recruitment process. This provides greater insight into candidate potential, without the need to switch between platforms.

Arctic Shores’ behaviour-based assessments measure candidates on their natural strengths and potential. An overall score of the candidate’s fit against the key success criteria for that role (on the candidate card in Teamtailor this score is then converted into a score out of a 100) will then be shared with hiring managers, who can then progress candidates to the next stage of the process.

Nathan McLaughlin, Partnerships Manager at Teamtailor commented: “Our integration with Arctic Shores will make the hiring process seamless and efficient, but also ensure that every candidate has an equal chance in the process. We know that the work Arctic Shores is doing is going a long way in improving diversity and recognising the potential of each individual. We’re proud to be working with the team bringing its assessment to our platform.”

Grant Jackson, Recruitment Lead at Simply Conveyancing added: “Arctic Shores and Teamtailor are revolutionary platforms in their own right, but the new integration has dramatically enhanced our hiring process. In terms of efficiency, we no longer need to switch between platforms, and the success scores allow us to make informed and fair decisions about candidates. We’re proud to be prioritising potential and creating more diverse teams across the business.”

Claire Jaques, Chief Product Officer at Arctic Shores, said: “Teamtailor and Arctic Shores both place the candidate experience at the heart of what we do. Our unbiased, scientifically backed assessment gives you insights you can trust - packaged in a format that candidates love. And with our Teamtailor integration, recruiters can finally leave behind manual CV screening, and say hello to more meaningful work."

About Arctic Shores:

Arctic Shores’ behaviour-based assessments give every individual the opportunity to show their potential, and every employer the means to see it.

Today, our assessments help the world’s most progressive businesses see beyond the CV – beyond the ordinary measures of human potential. This way, they can counter unconscious bias, and build the diverse, successful, extraordinary teams they need most.

With the next frontier in assessment technology, we’ve given over two and half million candidates around the world something different: a stress-free, unbiased experience that truly rewards them for their time. All through a community of pioneering customers, which includes the likes of BBC, PwC, Siemens and Capita.

First launched in 2014, we’re now fuelled by over 70 dedicated Explorers based in our Manchester and London hubs. We’ve grown 400% in the past four years, and have featured on BBC Click, The Times, and The Guardian.

About Teamtailor

The recruitment and employer branding ATS, loved by 250,000+ users and 6,000+ organizations across all sizes and verticals. The modern way to attract, nurture and hire top talent. Grow faster by focusing on what matters most - your candidates.

Designed to help recruiters and HR managers, you'll strengthen your employer brand and revolutionise your recruitment process, all in one platform. Use unique features such as automated triggers, anonymous hiring, GDPR compliancy and an easy-to-build, interactive career site.

