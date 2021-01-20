Transforms traditional recruitment processes with behaviour-based technology

London, UK, 20th January 2021: Leading brands are adopting behaviour-based assessments from Arctic Shores to drive forward diversity in recruitment. For Siemens, one of the world’s leading engineering and manufacturing companies, Arctic Shores increased female-final stage representation by 100%, doubling the number of women progressed to the final stages of their process.

Arctic Shores has also just been named in the prestigious Deloitte Fast 50 and picked up two Gold Awards at this year’s BOC’s HR Brilliance Awards with client Capita and its Customer Management Division. The first award recognised Arctic Shores in the ‘Brilliance in Innovative Use of Technology’ category, and the second in ‘Brilliance in Recruitment and Retention.’ This recognition comes alongside Arctic Shores recently adding its two-millionth candidate to the platform, just ten months after the company hit one million candidates in January 2020.

According to recent Arctic Shores research with HR leaders, diversity and inclusion is high on the list of priorities and concerns for 2021, with many having low confidence that the talent acquisition process was consistent or fair.

Powered by psychology, cognitive neuroscience and data science, Arctic Shores’ behaviour-based assessments and platform solution are designed to remove unconscious bias from key points in the recruitment process, which is the single biggest reason for the slow progress on diversity - and with less diversity comes lower performance. With an assessment that includes interactive tasks instead of questions in a mobile-first design, the assessment measures natural behaviours, so businesses get a truer measure of a person’s potential. Businesses, including clients Adecco and PwC, are adopting Arctic Shores’ technology to improve diversity ratios, reduce time-to-hire and recruitment costs.

Flagship client Capita has seen a vast improvement in its hiring process. By using the Arctic Shores talent discovery platform, Capita was able to screen over 12,000 candidates for its customer management roles; 60% of these (about 7,200) completed the assessment within 24 hours, giving the team near-instant access to the objective data they needed to make faster, fairer sifting decisions. And, with COVID-19 preventing in-person contact, Capita was (and continues to be) able to find exceptional talent 100% remotely.

The company has also stepped up its growth with the appointment of three new executives to strengthen its leadership team. Rachel Dennis (Chief Marketing Officer), Estelle McCartney (Chief Customer Officer) and Claire Jaques (Chief Product Officer) will help the firm accelerate product innovation, increase customer focus and boost its market presence as it looks to 2021.

Robert Newry, CEO and Co-Founder at Arctic Shores, commented: “The last twelve months have been a time of colossal change and we have seen a renewed emphasis not just on digital transformation but on diversity in the workplace. Using a ‘no knowledge’ approach to identify potential and find the most suitable talent has been long overdue within organisations, and I’m proud of our clients who are leading the way.

After a year that has ushered in economic uncertainty and numerous job losses, it’s imperative to help support both the transition of the economy and the vast pool of people now stuck in between jobs in the year ahead. This transition represents an opportunity to redefine recruitment processes, to make them fairer and more consistent.

2021 will be an opportunity for even more businesses to open their eyes to the vast improvements that technology can bring, and the positive impact, when used properly, to drive diversity, inclusion and efficiency in the talent acquisition process.”

Since its launch in 2014, Arctic Shores’ pioneering behaviour-based assessments have improved diversity and reduced time-to-hire and recruitment costs at organisations around the world. Its award-winning technology removes unconscious bias from recruitment to help companies to see beyond the contents of a CV and create truly inclusive hiring experiences.

Arctic Shores has provided a unique, stress-free and unbiased experience for nearly two million candidates, with existing clients including PwC, Siemens, Capita and the Ministry of Justice. Co-headquartered in Manchester and London, Arctic Shores employs 60 people supporting customers globally. It continues to grow following a $5.5m September 2019 funding round led by Beringea, with investors also including Candy Ventures.

The company is a member of the Deloitte Fast 50 and was included in Tech Nation’s Upscale 2020 programme, comprising of just 30 of the UK’s most promising tech companies, and has previously been featured in articles by the BBC, The Guardian and The Times.

