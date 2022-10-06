For the second year in a row, Arrow Electronics employees in the United Kingdom raised funds for Martin House Children’s Hospice. A team of 28 completed the Great Yorkshire Cycle, a challenging 150 miles with a 4,000-foot vertical climb, along the county’s breath-taking scenery.

“I’m really proud of our team who have gone out of their way to support this great charity over the last 12 months,” said Nick Bannister, vice president of sales for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in the United Kingdom and Ireland. “It was great to see so many of our vendors and suppliers get involved in the Arrow Great Yorkshire Cycle, and I’m looking forward to seeing how much we can raise this year.”

Arrow Electronics logo

Martin House supports over 400 families and 150 bereaved families at no cost. They focus on babies, children and youth with life-limiting conditions across North, West and East Yorkshire. Their support services include bereavement support, antenatal and neonatal support, and lodging, offering the opportunity for the family to spend quality time together.

“We’re so grateful for the support of Arrow over the last 12 months. The support they are giving us will make such a big difference to the hundreds of families we care for every year,” said Abigail Proctor, partnerships manager at Martin House.

The team raised additional funds in late September as they faced the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. The route is 24 miles and includes 5200 feet of ascent in under 12 hours.

About Martin House

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire. Its support includes planned respite stays, symptom control, emergency care, end of life care and bereavement support.

Every year Martin House cares for more than 440 children and their families, as well as around 150 bereaved families, at its hospice, in hospitals and in the community. It is open 24/7, 365 days a year, whenever families need help and support.

It costs nearly £9 million a year to provide this care, the majority of which comes from voluntary donations and fundraising.

More information about Martin House is available at its website, www.martinhouse.org.uk.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2021 sales of $34 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.