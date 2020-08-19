Artesian Delivers Holistic Relationship Management Platform to Help Triodos Bank Assist Ethical Organisations Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic

19th August 2020: Artesian Solutions and Triodos Bank, a world leader in sustainable banking, are delighted to announce the deployment of a holistic relationship management platform, designed to support ethical organisations (businesses that provide real impact on society or the environment) affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic. Artesian will provide Triodos Bank with smart accelerated pre-screening and triage capabilities on all new CBILS applications.

Artesian Solutions, a leading provider of client intelligence and risk solutions for the corporate and commercial banking frontline, launched its CBILS programme in April, responding to the huge surge in demand from the banking sector for a digital tool to rapidly pre-screen loan applications and triage lending enquiries. The platform delivered to Triodos utilises credit risk data and company financial data via APIs, against a series of Triodos-approved decision rules to deliver an immediate summarised view of risk, flagging any potential problems that may arise. The result is that relationship managers can address any issues with the applicant sooner in the customer journey, making for a smoother and faster onboarding process.

In addition, the bespoke platform will assist the team of dedicated relationship managers in their mission to make money work for positive change by providing them with the deeper level insights they require to:

Grow new business by identifying sustainable sectors and organisations that meet their lending criteria

Rapidly onboard new customers, thanks to deeper 360° ecosystem intelligence

Truly understand the challenges customers face and the world they work in for hyper-personalised experiences and increased value delivery

Andrew Yates, Co-Founder and CEO of Artesian explains:

“Triodos Bank is committed to ensuring that the quality of its products and services are among the best in the banking sector, and its CBILS response is no exception. Artesian is delighted to play a part in helping Triodos intensify its efforts to combat the climate emergency and other eco-crises, and to work on a more socially inclusive society, by assisting organisations who want to change the world for the better. At this moment in time that means supporting those businesses affected by COVID-19 with rapid access to CBILS support, thereby helping secure a more sustainable and inclusive economy. In the long term our hope is that Artesian will become an invaluable tool for Triodos Relationship Managers as they grow new business and build relationships with organisations that will help the World forge a path towards a more resilient future.”

Echoing Andrew’s sentiment, Robert Keegan Head of SME at Triodos commented:

“Triodos Bank has a mission to make money work for positive change. We do this by financing businesses and organisations that are making a lasting positive impact on society, culture or the environment. Our team of relationship managers pride themselves in understanding the challenges that their customers face, and work hard to provide them with flexible and individualised support. Using the Artesian platform gives them the information that they need at their fingertips: from helping to highlight customer success to flagging changes taking place in specific sectors.”

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Triodos Bank UK has become an accredited lender under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS). Artesian has been a valuable tool in the pre-screening process for CBILS lending, making it easier for our team to find businesses working for positive change and to ensure that we can support them to continue their impactful work through this challenging time.”

About Artesian

Artesian is a powerful technology for client facing commercial teams, designed to accelerate revenue growth by helping create deeper and more meaningful B2B relationships.

Artesian has invested over a decade creating leading technology which can read and interpret millions of sources of unstructured content published online which it can combine with factual data about companies. The resulting powerful insights and triggers are used to create meaningful conversations to drive engagement and better long-term customer relationships. Artesian’s usage and adoption rates are some of the highest in the software industry with a browser, mobile device and integrated CRM user-experience.

Artesian ENGAGE helps sales and customer facing teams create genuine relationship-based customer experiences by providing them with a suite of tools to find, get to know, engage, sell and retain.

For companies in regulated industries, Artesian’s Risk and Compliance Hub (ARCH) uses a sophisticated fully programable and configurable decision engine to continuously monitor real-time credit risk and KYC data sources, applying a company’s own internal policies to immediately flag potential issues so they can be resolved by the front-line teams who are best placed to engage with the client.

