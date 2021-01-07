7th January 2021: Artesian Solutions, a leading provider of client intelligence and risk solutions, has today announced the first phase of its exciting 2021 platform evolution strategy, with the launch of several new UK and International premium compliance and due diligence data extensions for Artesian ENGAGE.

Data Extensions

Artesian has undergone a dramatic evolution over the last ten years thanks to substantial investment in R&D. Highly regarded as one of the world’s leading holistic intelligence and risk platforms, and the most sought-after source of private company information in the UK, Artesian’s pace of change has not been halted by the Coronavirus Pandemic, neither has its desire to help customers accelerate revenue growth by creating deeper and more meaningful B2B relationships.

In 2021 Artesian will unveil its new platform, an evolution it believes will change the way organisations work with business information for the better, forever. To kick things off ahead of the live platform announcement on 14th January, Artesian has unveiled several new premium data extensions:

Transact Business Safely – Artesian now provides users with the ability to view CCJs and Legal Notices against any UK company

– Artesian now provides users with the ability to view CCJs and Legal Notices against any UK company Boost Due Diligence – Artesian users can now quickly spot adverse directorships for current UK company directors

– Artesian users can now quickly spot adverse directorships for current UK company directors New Republic of Ireland Data Pack - Artesian’s expanded data coverage includes vital firmographic data (including director check, company check, company financials, and company due-diligence functionality), as well as comprehensive news coverage, people and social media data for over 250,000 Irish organisations, and is now available to any user on request. This is in addition to Artesian’s existing UK, US and Canadian company data sets.

An early adopter of the new Republic of Ireland Data Pack, John Kavanagh, Corporate Sales Leader for Marsh Ireland, said:

“Artesian has been a fundamental part of our sales process in Marsh Corporate UK for a number of years. The pace of change has always meant we continue to evolve our own go-to-market strategy in Ireland, which is great for our clients, so it was a natural partnership to explore. The addition of Irish companies means we can leverage the platform in one of the wider business’s key territories. We are very excited about working closely with the Artesian team to drive more success.”

Andrew Yates, Co-Founder and CEO of Artesian commented:

“We’re delighted to kick off 2021 on such a high. These new premium data points are fundamental to the KYC and compliance processes for many of our customers, so it was a logical extension to the data they currently rely on to engage with their customers.”

“2021 promises to be perhaps the most exciting in Artesian’s history. We’re starting the year from a position of optimism – at the intersection of hope and innovation - with the unveiling of our trailblazing new platform. I urge you to register now for the Connect 21: Hope and Innovation Summit – with special guest, British astronaut Tim Peake.”

