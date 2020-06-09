9th June 2020: Following the Government’s decision to begin easing lockdown restrictions across the UK, more workers are being asked to return to the workplace. In response Artesian Solutions, the A.I. powered client intelligence solutions provider, has today announced the launch of its Back to Business Toolkit, aimed at helping furloughed B2B sales professionals return to work in the most proactive and productive way possible.

During the COVID-19 lockdown it has been reported that:

B2B sales opportunities are down by 73.9%

37.5% of B2B salespeople lack confidence about their job security

66.7% of B2B sellers lack confidence that they will hit sales targets this year

The termination of a furlough agreement and expectation of a return to work may happen quickly, depending on the provisions of the original agreement. The unique economic situation means that businesses are under increased pressure to ramp back up quickly, however most employers realise furloughed staff will need time and resources to get back up to speed after several months out of the workplace. The Back to Business Toolkit, offered at no additional charge to all Artesian users, aims to make this process easier for both employer and employee by providing dedicated resources, including:

On-demand return to work webinars

An action list for their first few days, including a few tips and techniques

Access to premium services, such as a concierge service to help refresh portfolios

Knowledgebase articles aligned to the tasks involved in returning to business post furlough

COVID-19 Daily Business Briefings – informing them of the latest updates in the business world relating to COVID-19

A schedule of free online training sessions.

Speaking about the scheme Mike Blackadder, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Artesian, commented: “Sales leaders are feeling the pressure to get back in the game quickly, meaning that furloughed B2B sellers will likewise feel the pressure to perform on their return. We know that for some, lockdown has been tough, and some of those returning to work may be lacking confidence or feel out of touch with their customers The Artesian Back to Business Toolkit will help sales leaders calibrate their response on all fronts, whilst ensuring that their frontline teams get back in the customer mind-set with confidence.”

Paul Evans, Regional Director at BT PLC, supported the launch, saying: “Several of BT’s channel partners had to furlough some of their frontline staff during lockdown. We subsidise their use of Artesian to help them grow their BT business, and have been putting programs in place to help support their return to work. We were delighted to hear that Artesian are also thinking about their needs and supporting businesses at this difficult time. As they say, small gestures can make a big difference, and we welcome Artesian’s proactive response to assisting us with the return to work process. They are a true partner, invested in helping to protect our business and our people.”

NOTES TO THE EDITORS

For more information about Artesian Solutions please contact:

Kelly Prior, PR Consultant

Tel: 07730 572878

Email: Kelly@kellyprior.co.uk

About Artesian

Artesian is a powerful technology for client facing commercial teams, designed to accelerate revenue growth by helping create deeper and more meaningful B2B relationships.

Artesian has invested over a decade creating leading technology which can read and interpret millions of sources of unstructured content published online which it can combine with factual data about companies. The resulting powerful insights and triggers are used to create meaningful conversations to drive engagement and better long-term customer relationships. Artesian’s usage and adoption rates are some of the highest in the software industry with a browser, mobile device and integrated CRM user-experience.

Artesian ENGAGE helps sales and customer facing teams create genuine relationship-based customer experiences by providing them with a suite of tools to find, get to know, engage, sell and retain.

For companies in regulated industries, Artesian’s Risk and Compliance Hub (ARCH) uses a sophisticated fully programable and configurable decision engine to continuously monitor real-time credit risk and KYC data sources, applying a company’s own internal policies to immediately flag potential issues so they can be resolved by the front-line teams who are best placed to engage with the client.

artesian.co