20th April 2020: Artesian Solutions, a leading provider of client intelligence and risk solutions, has ranked number 1 in G2’s (formerly G2 Crowd) European Regional Satisfaction Index for Sales Intelligence, Spring 2020. Artesian scored higher across the board than others in the market, including LinkedIn Sales Navigator, InsideView and Zoominfo.

G2’s report represents the democratic voice of real software users, rating sales intelligence products based on data sourced from user reviews with data aggregated from online sources. Artesian achieved the highest overall satisfaction score (90%) in the survey which rated performance based on product attributes, popularity, quality of reviews, administration-specific product attributes and Net Promoter Scores (NPS).

Artesian Logo

According to the report, users gave Artesian a 91% satisfaction rating for performance and reliability, 91% for quality of support, 91% for ease of use, and 92% for ease of doing business with. In terms the product itself, Artesian scored an average of 90% across all categories, from ease of admin and set up, to search capabilities, and quality of news/people alerts. Notably Artesian scored higher than LinkedIn Sales Navigator, InsideView and ZoomInfo (DiscoverOrg) across the board – product, ease of use, support and NPS.

The report also highlights just how wide the Artesian Solutions use case demographic is, with users from Financial Services, Banking, IT, Telecoms and Insurance all providing valuable testimony as to the dominant strength of Artesian in the European market. Reviewers consistently praise Artesian as being “critical for success”, “an invaluable tool” and “a rare star in a field of many”. Award winning sales leader Andrew Jenkins perfectly sums up the Artesian experience in his testimonial, stating “Artesian is always ‘invaluable’ for one very simple reason, using the tool allows me to spend more time with my customers”.

G2’s range of reports are highly regarded by software buyers, helping them quickly benchmark and select the best software for their business and to find peers with similar experiences.

Speaking about the G2 ranking, Mike Blackadder Co-Founder and CCO at Artesian commented, “We’ve always considered customer advocacy to be vital, so are delighted to be recognised by our users on G2 once again. We’re proud of our amazing community of users, and from the very outset have listened and worked with them to ensure they get the best out of Artesian. Our aim is to build a service people want to use, rather than just a tool people go to. A large proportion of our new customers come via referrals – either within people’s networks or because they’ve personally used Artesian at another company – and these accolades really demonstrate why our army of loyal users are so passionate about the platform.”

Mike continued: “One of the areas which really sets us apart is our training, technical support and customer enablement, and this is certainly reflected in the detail of the G2 report. Artesian is more than technology, and it’s more than sales intelligence, Artesian is about continually improving the way our users find and engage their customers.”

About Artesian

Artesian is a powerful technology for client facing commercial teams, designed to accelerate revenue growth by helping create deeper and more meaningful B2B relationships.

Artesian has invested over a decade creating leading technology which can read and interpret millions of sources of unstructured content published online which it can combine with factual data about companies. The resulting powerful insights and triggers are used to create meaningful conversations to drive engagement and better long-term customer relationships. Artesian’s usage and adoption rates are some of the highest in the software industry with a browser, mobile device and integrated CRM user-experience.

Artesian ENGAGE helps sales and customer facing teams create genuine relationship-based customer experiences by providing them with a suite of tools to find, get to know, engage, sell and retain.

For companies in regulated industries, Artesian’s Risk and Compliance Hub (ARCH) uses a sophisticated fully programable and configurable decision engine to continuously monitor real-time credit risk and KYC data sources, applying a company’s own internal policies to immediately flag potential issues so they can be resolved by the front-line teams who are best placed to engage with the client.

artesian.co